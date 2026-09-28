Wireless open access network licensing direction withdrawn

Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi.

Government has formally abandoned the policy reservation for a wireless open access network (WOAN), freeing the affected spectrum for licensing by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

The policy on high-demand spectrum and policy direction on the licensing of a WOAN were published in 2019.

Seven years later, the WOAN has never been licensed, leaving the identified spectrum substantially unassigned, says the communications department.

In a statement issued on Friday, the department confirms minister Solly Malatsi’s withdrawal of the requirement that certain high-demand spectrum must first be reserved for a WOAN.

As a result, the spectrum concerned is now available for licensing by the authority, according to the statement.

“Spectrum that sits unassigned is not neutral,” says Malatsi. “Every year it remains unused is a year of coverage not extended, congestion not relieved and investment not made. This amendment removes an obstacle. The decisions about how and to whom this spectrum is licensed are for the regulator, and they remain entirely with the regulator.”

Mobile operators and wireless service providers have, for years, been asking for more spectrum to be released by government so they can rollout high-speed mobile and broadband services, improve their networks and provide better services to customers.

The suggestion of a WOAN came into the spotlight in 2017 when government gazetted the National Integrated ICT Policy White Paper as part of efforts to shake up the previous policy framework for spectrum allocation in favour of an “open access regime”.

This, as government was of the view the WOAN would enable more competition in the telecoms market that will result in data prices coming down.

In 2019, Cabinet approved the policy on high-demand spectrum and policy direction on the licensing of a WOAN, which would set aside spectrum assigned for a single wholesale network.

The concept of the WOAN was met with some scepticism after failing to bear fruit in some countries where it has been implemented.

Industry bodies like the GSM Association also cautioned about the implementation of WOAN models, noting they do not deliver on promises to provide better coverage, more competition, or lower prices for consumers, with most failing to get off the ground.

In November 2021, ICASA announced it was reviewing the timelines relating to the licensing of the WOAN, after the regulator releaseda truncated timetable, which included the publication of a consultative document.

At the time, ICASA set a March 2022 deadline for the licensing of the WOAN and permanent licensing of the International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum.

However, in March 2022, Cabinet put South Africa’s plan to license the WOAN on hold. The move came while ICASA commenced the auction process for high-demand radio frequency spectrum.

While the draft amendment withdrawing the reservation was published for public comment in March 2022, Malatsi’s department notes it was not finalised.

Therefore, the now-gazetted amendment finalises freeing the spectrum for assignment rather than leaving it for an unimplemented WOAN model.

“The policy objectives that apply to the assignment of high-demand spectrum are retained. These include the obligation on licensees to lease networks and facilities, and provide wholesale capacity to other licensees, subject to the authority’s oversight; universal access and universal service obligations in rural and under-serviced areas; the prohibition on a single entity controlling the spectrum; and compliance with empowerment requirements,” reads the statement.

It adds that the amendment does not affect the requirement, under the next-generation radio frequency spectrum policy for economic development, 2024, that the authority set aside spectrum for use by the State Digital Infrastructure Company.