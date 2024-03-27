Wisenet empowers education with 25 Raspberry Pi 400 PCs for Lodirile Secondary School on World Children's Day

Johannesburg, 27 Mar 2024
In commemoration of World Children's Day, Wisenet, the Education division of Adapt IT, proudly announces the donation of 25 Raspberry Pi 400 personal computers to Lodirile Secondary School in Krugersdorp, South Africa.
Additionally, Wisenet extends its commitment to educational advancement by providing 17 Raspberry Pi computers to Modilati High School, Hlahlindlela High School, Mzomhle High School and Kwazamokuhle Secondary School – Adapt IT's adopted schools, including Lodirile Secondary School.
Andile Phenduka, Deputy Principal and Member of the ICT Committee at Lodirile Secondary School, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating: "This donation of Raspberry Pi computers opens doors for our learners, igniting their interest in technology and programming. It provides opportunities for engaging lessons in coding and robotics, propelling our school into the digital age. We are grateful to Wisenet and Adapt IT for their support in advancing our school's ICT capabilities.”
Guided by Wisenet CEO and Co-founder, Ben Hamilton, and Adopt-a-School Foundation (AASF) CEO, Steven Lebere, this initiative underscores the shared commitment of Adapt IT, Wisenet and AASF to social responsibility and technological advancement.
Lebere stated: “I commend the school on how it has sustained the resources donated by Adapt IT over the years. We believe part of the impact made to the school is reflected in the 82.8% matric results achieved by the school and shared last month.”
"I am very grateful to Wisenet for the gadgets. Having seen the impact that the ICT lab has had on us, I cannot wait to use these Pi's," said Pontsho Maredi, a Grade 11 learner.
We extend our gratitude to Happy Molefe, Human Capital Management Executive at Adapt IT Holdings, for her presence and inspiring words during the handover ceremony. Additionally, we acknowledge Wilfred Malapela, Senior Education Specialist from the Gauteng Department of Education, for joining us on this occasion.
These Raspberry Pi 400 computers represent a significant stride in bridging the digital gap and nurturing a culture of innovation and learning. Students at our adopted schools will benefit from expanded access to research resources and online educational platforms, facilitated by these state-of-the-art devices. Renowned for its compact design and robust capabilities, the Raspberry Pi 400 is an ideal tool for educational environments, empowering students to explore and refine their digital skills.
Wisenet remains steadfast in its commitment to leveraging technology for societal betterment and looks forward to witnessing the positive impact of this donation on the students of Lodirile Secondary School.
Hamilton stated: "We are thrilled to support the educational progress of Adapt IT’s five adopted schools. With this donation, our goal is to inspire a love for technology and cultivate an enthusiasm for STEM subjects among students. By doing so, we empower them to emerge as future leaders, innovators and valuable assets to the global digital economy."
Wisenet
Wisenet, a division of Adapt IT, established in 1997, is the market leader in cloud applications for the vocational training sector in the APAC region. With over 3 million records under management and over 10,000 users, Wisenet’s integrated cloud platform is designed to help training organisations manage the entire learner lifecycle from enquiry to graduation, while reducing business costs, and growing revenues.
The company aims to create value for customers by connecting stakeholders to build sustainable and scalable businesses through leading innovative technology to enable a better education experience for learners.Learn more about Wisenet’s learner and education management system or look at what their customers have to say. To learn more about Adapt IT, visit: www.adaptit.com
Adapt IT
Adapt IT is a South African company and a Level 1 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) contributor that provides leading specialised software and digitally-led business solutions that assist clients across targeted industries to Achieve more by improving their customer experience, core business operations, business administration, enterprise resource planning and public service delivery.
The organisation has deep sector knowledge and experience predominantly in the education, manufacturing, financial services, energy, enterprise performance management (EPM), telecommunications, consumer security and services, and hospitality industries including public sector. Adapt IT serves over 10 000 global customers, with headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, and regional offices in Durban and Cape Town. To service international customers, Adapt IT focuses on the Pan African market, through a presence in Mauritius, Botswana, Kenya and Nigeria, as well as on the Asia Pacific market, where the group has a presence in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Through its presence in Ireland, Adapt IT is able to service customers in Europe.
For more information, visit: www.adaptit.com
Adopt-a-School Foundation
Adopt-a-School Foundation (AASF) is an entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation (CRF) and was officially established in 2002 by a group of concerned individuals, including Cyril Ramaphosa and Dr James Motlatsi. The Foundation is registered as a Section 21 company with PBO status and has an Independent Board of Directors. The Foundation works with a wide range of stakeholders including; District, Provincial and National Departments of Basic Education, corporate donors, various service
providers and best practice NGOs. The Foundation implements Whole School Development – a holistic model aimed at improving the academic, infrastructural, social and security environment in schools.
There are currently 609 schools under the Adopt-a-School Foundation’s adoption programme. The Foundation works in all nine provinces in South Africa, and in Lesotho and Mozambique. For more information on Adopt-a-School Foundation, visit the Foundation’s website at www.adoptaschool.org.za. Email zjacobs@adoptaschool.co.za or call 011 592 6580.
Should you wish to learn more about the work of the Foundation, please visit: www.adoptaschool.org.za
Adopt-a-School Statistics:
Since inception, well over a R1.2 billion has been invested in: (tabulate)
- Schools Adopted: 660
- Learners reached: 1 646 715.
- Educators developed: 33 888.
- Facilities constructed: 715.
- Jobs created: 15 961.
- SMMEs: 2 511
- Learners benefitting from visual support: 109 104
- Spectacles provided: 5 370
- Learners benefiting from Health and Sanitation projects: 22 659
- Learners participating in awareness campaigns: 10 027