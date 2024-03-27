Wisenet empowers education with 25 Raspberry Pi 400 PCs for Lodirile Secondary School on World Children's Day

Happy Molefe (Adapt IT), Ben Hamilton (Wisenet) and Lodirile Secondary School learners.

In commemoration of World Children's Day, Wisenet, the Education division of Adapt IT, proudly announces the donation of 25 Raspberry Pi 400 personal computers to Lodirile Secondary School in Krugersdorp, South Africa.

Additionally, Wisenet extends its commitment to educational advancement by providing 17 Raspberry Pi computers to Modilati High School, Hlahlindlela High School, Mzomhle High School and Kwazamokuhle Secondary School – Adapt IT's adopted schools, including Lodirile Secondary School.

Andile Phenduka, Deputy Principal and Member of the ICT Committee at Lodirile Secondary School, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating: "This donation of Raspberry Pi computers opens doors for our learners, igniting their interest in technology and programming. It provides opportunities for engaging lessons in coding and robotics, propelling our school into the digital age. We are grateful to Wisenet and Adapt IT for their support in advancing our school's ICT capabilities.”

Guided by Wisenet CEO and Co-founder, Ben Hamilton, and Adopt-a-School Foundation (AASF) CEO, Steven Lebere, this initiative underscores the shared commitment of Adapt IT, Wisenet and AASF to social responsibility and technological advancement.

Lebere stated: “I commend the school on how it has sustained the resources donated by Adapt IT over the years. We believe part of the impact made to the school is reflected in the 82.8% matric results achieved by the school and shared last month.”

"I am very grateful to Wisenet for the gadgets. Having seen the impact that the ICT lab has had on us, I cannot wait to use these Pi's," said Pontsho Maredi, a Grade 11 learner.

We extend our gratitude to Happy Molefe, Human Capital Management Executive at Adapt IT Holdings, for her presence and inspiring words during the handover ceremony. Additionally, we acknowledge Wilfred Malapela, Senior Education Specialist from the Gauteng Department of Education, for joining us on this occasion.

These Raspberry Pi 400 computers represent a significant stride in bridging the digital gap and nurturing a culture of innovation and learning. Students at our adopted schools will benefit from expanded access to research resources and online educational platforms, facilitated by these state-of-the-art devices. Renowned for its compact design and robust capabilities, the Raspberry Pi 400 is an ideal tool for educational environments, empowering students to explore and refine their digital skills.

Wisenet remains steadfast in its commitment to leveraging technology for societal betterment and looks forward to witnessing the positive impact of this donation on the students of Lodirile Secondary School.

Hamilton stated: "We are thrilled to support the educational progress of Adapt IT’s five adopted schools. With this donation, our goal is to inspire a love for technology and cultivate an enthusiasm for STEM subjects among students. By doing so, we empower them to emerge as future leaders, innovators and valuable assets to the global digital economy."