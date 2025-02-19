WithSecure advances capabilities to stop identity-based cyber attacks

Addressing the challenge of identity-based cyber threats.

The WithSecure Elements Identity Security that is a state-of-the-art identity threat detection and response (ITDR) solution for Microsoft Entra ID has recently been launched to address the growing challenges of identity-based cyber threats. This powerful tool is now available to all partners and customers, featuring groundbreaking innovations to detect, respond to and mitigate identity compromises effectively.

As stated by Gartner: “Endpoint protection tools only address part of the issues in securing hybrid workers, focusing on protecting managed endpoints from malware attacks. Identity theft, phishing and data exfiltration are workspace security risks that require further attention. To address these issues, organisations need a holistic workspace security strategy that places the worker at the centre of protection and integrates security across device, e-mail, identity, data and application access controls.”

Building on this need for a comprehensive security approach, the Elements Identity Security solution now extends the response capabilities of its broader Elements XDR offering to identities. Identity-based response enables the ending of a compromised user’s current session, forcing a reset of the compromised user’s password and blocking user access to prevent further exploitation. “This approach allows us to stop attacks in their tracks and prevent significant losses," says Jennifer Howarth, Product Manager at WithSecure.

The new response actions enable organisations to quickly stop identity-based attacks, including attacks using Microsoft Entra ID credentials that directly access cloud-based services. Endpoints, identities and e-mails are all now protected on a single cloud-native Elements Cloud platform that also covers exposure management and co-security services.

The latest release of Elements Identity Security also introduces Luminen GenAI – a cutting-edge AI assistant designed to elevate the efficiency and clarity of identity threat investigations. Luminen GenAI simplifies complex attack scenarios by delivering clear, actionable insights into ongoing threats, such as the nature of the identity attack, specific identities compromised and the most effective next steps to quickly mitigate damage. Luminen’s capabilities make advanced threat analysis accessible and easy to understand in order to democratise cyber security – especially for mid-sized organisations that lack the skills and resources of larger enterprises, such as banks. By delivering clear, readable and actionable guidance, Luminen empowers teams to act decisively and with confidence in critical moments.

Improved Business E-mail Compromise (BEC) detection logic is another key enhancement introduced to strengthen capabilities that detect e-mail clients often exploited in BEC attacks, helping businesses address this prevalent threat.

“Our vision has always been to simplify cyber security without compromising on effectiveness,” says Howarth. “Luminen exemplifies this vision by making complex threat detection and response understandable and actionable for organisations of all sizes. For instance, a mid-sized business could use Luminen to swiftly analyse an identity breach, isolating the attacker and restoring security within minutes. This level of clarity and speed can make the difference between a minor incident and a major breach.”

Discover Elements XDR & Identity Security with the interactive demo: https://www.cybervision.co.za/solutions/xdr-interactive-demo/.

For more information on WithSecure Elements Identity Security, visit https://www.cybervision.co.za/solutions/withsecure-elements-identity-security/.