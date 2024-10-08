WithSecure recognised in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms

WithSecure is one of only 15 global vendors recognised in the Gartner report.

WithSecure, formerly F-Secure Business, has been positioned as one of only 15 recognised vendors in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP). This recognition comes on the heels of recent product innovations, including the expansion of WithSecure’s cost-effective Elements platform, with capabilities such as exposure management and identity security, designed to meet the evolving security needs and outcomes of mid-sized businesses.

"This marks the 14th time* WithSecure has been included in a Gartner Magic Quadrant for EPP, which we believe solidifies our reputation as one of only 15 global vendors recognised in the report," said Pilvi Tunturi, Chief Product Officer at WithSecure.

"We feel our positioning in the Gartner Magic Quadrant underscores the strength of our strategy. The focus on delivering tailored solutions for mid-market organisations, combined with our continuous innovation, is driving real market impact across Europe," Tunturi continued.

Easy-to-use cyber security innovations for the mid-market

WithSecure’s Elements seamlessly integrates software, services and all essential security capabilities into a single unified solution. The AI-powered platform is built to deliver proactive, modular cyber security technology and managed service augmentation options for mid-sized companies, offering powerful new solutions like exposure management and identity security that are simple to deploy and manage. By providing comprehensive protection at a competitive price, WithSecure ensures that its customers get world-class security without compromising on value and outcomes.

A trusted cyber security leader

As one of Europe’s most trusted cyber security companies, WithSecure continues to strengthen its reputation through innovation, as well as a deep commitment to both customers and partners. WithSecure’s focus on delivering flexible, user-centric solutions tailored to the mid-market has driven significant improvements.

"We believe this recognition from Gartner reaffirms our dedication to mid-market businesses and highlights our ability to deliver impactful, innovative cyber security solutions. We’re proud to be seen as a trusted European vendor and remain committed to helping organisations stay ahead of emerging threats," Tunturi concluded.

To explore WithSecure’s positioning in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, visit https://www.withsecure.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-2024.

* WithSecure has been recognised in every report since 2012. Additionally, WithSecure has been recognised in 2007 and 2009, as well.