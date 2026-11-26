Wits researcher Liam Culligan, who received the 2026 Google PhD Fellowship in Machine Learning and ML Foundations.

Liam Culligan, a doctoral researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University), has been awarded the 2026 Google PhD Fellowship under the Machine Learning and ML Foundations category for research exploring how human learning and memory could inform the development of AI systems.

Culligan, from Wits University's School of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics, joins an international cohort of 148 researchers from 38 countries recognised for their potential to advance foundational scientific knowledge and shape the future of technology.

This year's programme represents a US$13 million investment by Google.org in early-career researchers pursuing scientific research with potential global impact.

Culligan's research sits at the intersection of theoretical machine learning, computational neuroscience and human cognition. It explores how intelligent systems develop structured representations of knowledge from complex sensory experiences, drawing inspiration from how the human brain develops concepts and consolidates memories.

His work aims to improve understanding of how AI systems can acquire meaningful representations of the world and generalise their knowledge to unfamiliar situations. This includes developing a mathematical model of how brain activity during sleep influences memory formation and learning.

The research explores fundamental questions about intelligence and learning that are relevant to developing more capable, adaptable and reliable AI systems.

“I am honoured and incredibly grateful to have been named a 2026 Google PhD Fellow. With support from Google.org, I will be able to pursue my PhD, spending the next three years attempting to answer questions that I really care about. The fellowship also gives me access to computing resources and Google’s global research community, which I’m excited to be a part of,” said Culligan.

Established in 2009, the Google PhD Fellowship programme recognises outstanding doctoral students conducting innovative research in computer science and related fields. It provides financial support, access to computing resources and opportunities to engage with Google's global research community.

"Every major leap in technology starts with a researcher asking a bold question long before the world sees the answer," says Leslie Yeh, director of scientific progress at Google.org.

"The 2026 Google PhD fellows are asking those questions today. With funding and a global community behind them, exceptional early-career scientists like Liam Culligan at the University of the Witwatersrand have the freedom to pursue ambitious ideas and help build a stronger, more representative scientific landscape for everyone."