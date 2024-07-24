Wits University, Netflix support next-gen filmmakers

From left: Wits head of the School of the Arts, Prof. René Smith; Wits head of the Department of Film and Television, Dr Yolo Koba; Dean of the Faculty of Humanities, professorMucha Musemwa; Wits student Amanda Mzolo; Netflix director of grow creative, Chris Mack and Netflix manager of content in Africa, Allison Triegaardt.

Wits University’s Film and TV Department has collaborated withglobal streaming service, Netflix on an initiative that will see students benefit from the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity grant.

According to a statement, a Netflix grant will be used to develop creative digital infrastructure in the Film and TV Departmentwhich falls under the Wits School of Arts (WSOA).

It will provide students with the latest technological equipment in their learning and content-creation journey.

The grant will further advance the university’s mission to train industry-ready graduates with access to contemporary industry equipment, implementing Netflix’s goal to advance equity for emerging film and TV creative.

Wits University says it is training the next generation of creatives from the continent to produce and narrate authentic African stories.

Over the past 15 years, WSOA has grown to be a formidable player that is rated among the best in the world, it adds.

“These accolades are testament to the potential of our department and students,” says Dr Yolo Koba, head of the Film and Television Department.

“This grant and the equipment will assist us in our commitment of digitalisation and training future creatives and industry leaders with critical and innovative skills.”

Wits says its film students have been receiving global recognition for their ground-breaking film creativity. A Wits student film was recently accepted and will be screened at this year’s Durban Film Festival. It will compete in the CILECT Award.

The organisations say the collaboration between Wits and Netflix, administered by Tshikululu Social Investment, plays a significant role in assisting the university to achieve its centenary campaign goals.

Corporate support and investment go a long way in advancing the university’s priority areas of driving digital transformation; catalysing digital innovation and entrepreneurship; and advancing society for good, as well as developing the next generation of leaders, notes the higher learning institution.

“At Netflix, we are incredibly proud and happy to extend our partnership with the Wits Film and TV department by introducing this initiative aimed at nurturing and strengthening the pipeline of the South African film and TV industry,” adds Allison Triegaardt, manager of content for Africa at Neflix.

“At Netflix, we not only invest in growing the production of local films and series, but we also want to continue our contribution to growing the ecosystem by investing in programmes that increase equitable access to training for the next generation of storytellers.”