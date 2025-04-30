Wolters Kluwer expands presence in Africa with new TeamCloud Hosting Data Center

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has announced the expansion of its cloud infrastructure with the launch of a new TeamCloud Hosting Data Center in Johannesburg, South Africa. This strategic move underscores the commitment to meeting the growing demand from clients across Africa through enabling superior data sovereignty, compliance, and performance.

The TeamCloud service offers African organizations enhanced security, reliability, and seamless access, ensuring that internal audit teams remain productive, compliant, and ready for the future. The new Microsoft Azure Johannesburg TeamMate Cloud Hosting Data Center joins the global network of TeamMate data centers, enabling African organizations to store their data locally while adhering to regional compliance standards and leveraging global best practices.

Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Audit & Assurance, said: " Our new Johannesburg TeamCloud Hosting Data Center reflects our commitment to helping businesses in Africa thrive. By removing the burden of infrastructure management and offering unparalleled security, we empower our clients to concentrate on what matters most — driving success in their audit and compliance operations.”

Robust security measures offer several key benefits for clients:

With TeamCloud, African organizations eliminate the need for additional hardware investments as their TeamMate database expands. By minimizing the involvement of internal IT teams, TeamMate experts manage servers, monitor performance, and ensure optimal system availability. Clients also benefit from full access to TeamMate’s dedicated support team for any technical or general inquiries regarding the TeamMate suite.

Wolters Kluwer Audit & Assurance business unit is part of the Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division. The division is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, ESG, Corporate Performance Management and Audit and Assurance. Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP & ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.