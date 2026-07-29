Workiva Launches Specialized AI Agents and Intelligence Layer to Advance High-Stakes Reporting

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK), a leading, audit-ready platform for trust, transparency, and accountability, today announced three purpose-built AI agents and Workiva Knowledge, a persistent intelligence layer grounded in an organization's data, instructions, and content.

The agents will help customers in advanced solution tiers accelerate reporting and compliance outcomes with the control and traceability of the Workiva platform. Together, these capabilities offer enterprise teams governed AI at the speed and scale their organizations require.

"Finance, sustainability, risk, and compliance teams are moving from execution to orchestration as AI agents take on more of the work, and we're building the platform that makes that transformation possible," said Deepak Bharadwaj, Chief Product Officer of Workiva. "As we evolve the Workiva platform, we're staying true to what our customers have always counted on us to deliver: accuracy, transparency, and solutions shaped by the reality and complexity of their work."

Agents for Teams That Can't Risk Being Wrong

Reporting and compliance teams spend countless hours cross-referencing data and assessing it against standards and peers. That work is critical, but punishing at scale. Workiva's specialized AI agents assume that burden, producing output that is traceable, defensible, and audit-ready.

Tie-Out Agent

Ensuring figures in a financial report are consistent and tied back to their source is one of the most time-intensive steps in the financial close. Workiva's Tie-Out Agent performs comprehensive checks across financial reports, flagging discrepancies and surfacing AI-generated explanations for each variance. Teams can catch errors earlier, close faster, and finish with a fully documented audit trail, accelerating internal review and external examination.

Benchmarking Agent

Market-aligned financial disclosure requires visibility into how peers are reporting, research that has traditionally lived outside reporting processes. With Workiva's Benchmarking Agent, peer intelligence is no longer separate. It is embedded in the same platform where disclosures are drafted and verified. The agent analyzes publicly filed peer data from 10-Ks and 10-Qs filed with the SEC, enabling financial reporting teams to build custom peer groups, identify disclosure gaps, and draft disclosures with insights traceable back to the source filing.

Sustainability Disclosure Agent

Compliance burdens are increasing as sustainability disclosure requirements expand globally. Workiva's Sustainability Disclosure Agent drafts, checks, and improves disclosures against ESRS and ISSB standards, generating gap assessments and compliance scorecards with actionable recommendations. Teams move from interpreting new requirements to reviewing ready-to-file disclosures with fewer gaps and a clear record of how each output was produced.

Intelligence That Compounds With Every Reporting Cycle

Workiva’s agents alleviate labor-intensive work, while Workiva Knowledge creates a shared foundation for all AI interactions on the platform. Knowledge enables customers to develop intelligence informed by their organization’s data, custom instructions, and content, from past filings and internal policies to institutional guidance and trusted source documentation. It’s enriched with each reporting cycle, so each AI interaction builds on the last one. Knowledge is complemented by the flexibility of Workiva's newly announced Model Context Protocol (MCP) gateway.

The Workiva MCP gateway allows customers to use the AI of their choice and eliminate manual workarounds while maintaining Workiva's permissions, governance, and data lineage. Knowledge ensures that Workiva’s AI output, regardless of which model or agent produces it, is grounded in context and traceable to the source material that informed it.

Across Workiva’s customer base, Knowledge is designed to power high-stakes work: generating disclosures consistent with prior filings, producing examiner-ready narratives with a full audit trail, responding to regulatory requests with language from previously approved submissions, and more. The result is AI that does more than streamline or augment the work. The numbers and narratives can withstand stakeholder scrutiny and allow executives to trust and verify insights generated by AI.

Learn more about Workiva's latest innovations on “Agentic AI for High-Stakes Workflows,” a free webinar featuring Workiva executives on Tuesday, August 25.