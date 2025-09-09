Workiva Unveils Intelligent Finance, GRC, and Sustainability to Accelerate AI Transformation for the Office of the CFO

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK), the world’s leading AI-powered platform for transparency, accountability, and trust, announced today at Amplify a major expansion of its intelligent platform, introducing agentic AI, unified data automation, and a modernized controls experience for the Office of the CFO. The new capabilities allow finance, GRC, and sustainability teams to streamline complex workflows, proactively manage risk, and deliver insights with speed and confidence.

Economic volatility, evolving regulations, and increasing complexity have left CFOs and their teams burdened by manual processes and siloed systems. In fact, nearly two-thirds of global practitioners say they lack the high-quality data and governance needed to manage these challenges, a gap that leaves organizations vulnerable to costly errors and missed performance opportunities.

Workiva’s latest innovations were built to meet this moment, embedding agentic AI directly into critical workflows, automating processes that slow teams down, and giving them continuous, connected insights in a secure, auditable platform.

“CFOs are responsible for more than ever before, and that responsibility demands technology that is specialized, secure, and built for high-stakes decisions,” said David Haila, Chief Technology Officer, Workiva. “We’re delivering that support through agentic AI, connected data, and controls you can trust.”

Customers Accelerate Performance with AI

Companies including PwC, Cognizant, StoneX, McCormick, and Playa Hotels & Resorts are using Workiva’s AI-powered platform to accelerate reporting cycles, improve collaboration across functions, and strengthen confidence in both financial and non-financial data.

“I’ve saved 40% of my time with Workiva and its AI capabilities. It’s a dramatic shift that’s allowed me to focus on more strategic, high-value projects. That extra time hasn’t just made my day easier; it’s really helped me broaden my impact and take on responsibilities I never would have imagined before,” said Deepa Rao, sustainability governance lead at Cognizant.

“Workiva AI gives us the confidence to move fast without compromising on trust. We're accelerating narrative development, streamlining the population completeness and analytics process, and anticipating the questions that matter most to our executive team. It's transforming how we work and boosting our efficiency and effectiveness,” said Natalie Denman, audit supervisor at Flowserve.

“Workiva AI gives us the confidence to move fast without compromising on trust. We’re accelerating SOX process narrative development, building continuous controls monitoring tools and anticipating the questions that matter most to our executive team,” said Stephen Cramer, head of internal audit for the Americas at StoneX.

Workiva AI: Agentic Intelligence for Finance, Risk, and Sustainability

Announced today, Workiva AI is redefining how finance, risk, and sustainability teams work by turning data complexity into AI-powered clarity. Workiva’s new capabilities are embedded directly into workflows through Intelligent Finance, Intelligent GRC, and Intelligent Sustainability.

With the power of Agentic AI, customers now gain access to shorter reporting cycles, faster research, and more time for strategic work. Workiva’s platform accelerates confident decision-making by connecting teams to trusted, governed data, helping leaders gain visibility, act confidently, and stay ahead in high-stakes environments.

