Workonline strengthens East Africa network with fourth POP in Kenya

Benjamin Deveaux, Head of Business Development at Workonline Communications Group. (Image: Supplied)

Workonline Communications has strengthened its East African network with the deployment of a new point of presence at PAIX Data Centres in Nairobi, Kenya.

The new POP is Workonline’s fourth in Kenya and its third in Nairobi, marking another step in the company’s continued investment in resilient, high-performance connectivity across East Africa. The deployment gives customers additional route diversity, greater redundancy and increased confidence in the resilience of Workonline’s regional network.

"We're delighted to welcome Workonline Communications into the PAIX ecosystem," says Hlumelo Fungile, Chief Commercial Officer at PAIX Data Centres. "Workonline is one of Africa's leading IP transit providers, and with them comes a wide range of content delivery networks and smaller ISPs that depend on their reach. Their decision to launch their third POP with us in Nairobi is a testament to the magnetic ecosystem we're building here."

For Workonline, the expansion is also about ecosystem growth. By extending its network into the PAIX environment in Nairobi, Workonline is able to reach and serve a wider community of ISPs, carriers, content providers and digital service providers, while giving existing customers more options for resilient interconnection and service delivery.

The deployment builds on Workonline’s successful collaboration with PAIX in Ghana, where Workonline established its first West African POP in 2020. Over the past five years, that presence has helped Workonline expand its West African footprint and support the development of a stronger regional internet ecosystem. Extending the relationship into East Africa was a natural next step as Workonline continues to invest in the markets where its customers need greater reach, performance and resilience.

“Every new POP we deploy is part of a bigger network story,” says Benjamin Deveaux, Head of Business Development at Workonline Communications Group. “This is our fourth POP in Kenya and our third in Nairobi, and it gives our customers more redundancy, more resilience and more confidence in how we support their growth across East Africa.”

Deveaux says the PAIX ecosystem in Nairobi creates further opportunity for Workonline to support more networks as they grow.

“Our focus has always been on building strong, well-connected African internet ecosystems. This deployment helps us reach more ISPs and service providers, while also giving our existing customers more options across the region. We have seen the value of this approach through our work with PAIX in Ghana and West Africa, and it made sense to extend that reach into East Africa.”

Workonline aims to make its full suite of services available across as many of its core POPs as possible, including IP transit, ethernet private line and ethernet virtual private line services. This gives customers greater flexibility in how they connect, scale and build resilience into their own networks.

The new Nairobi POP further strengthens Workonline’s East African footprint and supports the company’s wider mission to help build a better, more resilient internet in Africa.

“Redundancy is not only a technical benefit. It is a business benefit,” adds Deveaux. “When networks have more resilient paths, better route diversity and stronger regional options, customers experience better uptime and greater confidence. That is what this investment is designed to support.”

"PAIX NBO1 has become a meeting point for carriers, ISPs, content delivery networks and, increasingly, financial services – one of the fastest-growing connectivity ecosystems on the east coast of Africa," Fungile continues. "Workonline's arrival is another step in developing that ecosystem, and we look forward to working with them to build one of Nairobi's and Kenya's premier interconnection hubs."