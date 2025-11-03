World No.1 Achievement: AGENCIA’s “360°Car®” Certified by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title] AGENCIA “360°Car®” Achieves World No. 1 with 7,096,049 360° Vehicle Images

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251031167896/en/

This world record establishes AGENCIA as a global pioneer in automotive visualization and AI-driven digital infrastructure, redefining how vehicles are inspected, presented, and traded worldwide.

Transforming Automotive Transparency through AI × 360° Imaging

Over the past decades, the automotive industry—particularly the used-car segment—has continually sought to enhance image standardization, strengthen buyer confidence, and improve operational efficiency through digital transformation.

AGENCIA’s patented 360° imaging technology meets these evolving needs by enabling users to capture standardized, high-quality vehicle images within seconds via the 360°Car® mobile app (iOS/Android). Each image set is automatically uploaded to the cloud, generating a complete digital vehicle profile within minutes.

More than 4,000 leading companies, including Recruit Car Sensor, Honda, Suzuki, Nissan, Gulliver, and USS Auction, already rely on the platform. To date, over 23.69 million vehicles have been processed, and dealerships using 360°Car® have reported 1.8× more customer inquiries and 2.5× higher listing efficiency.

This proven performance led to official certification by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™, underscoring AGENCIA’s technological excellence, operational reliability, and global scalability.

Competitive Edge: Data, AI, and Global Leadership

Beyond the milestone itself, this recognition validates AGENCIA’s data-centric business model, built on three strategic pillars:

Global Market Standard — 7,096,049 standardized datasets define a new benchmark for transparency, consistency, and quality across the automotive value chain.

— 7,096,049 standardized datasets define a new benchmark for transparency, consistency, and quality across the automotive value chain. Ecosystem Impact — High-definition 360° imagery enhances remote inspections, insurance assessments, residual value evaluations, and digital maintenance workflows.

— High-definition 360° imagery enhances remote inspections, insurance assessments, residual value evaluations, and digital maintenance workflows. AI Innovation Engine — AGENCIA’s proprietary dataset powers advanced machine-learning models and next-generation AI applications, ensuring sustainable competitive advantage.

Through the integration of Data × AI × Operations, AGENCIA is building the Trusted Digital Infrastructure for the future of global mobility.

CEO Statement

Jean Pierre, CEO of AGENCIA Inc., commented:

“This GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ certification is a shared success—made possible by the trust of our clients, the dedication of our employees, and the continuous support of our strategic partners. More than a historic milestone, it marks the beginning of a new chapter in innovation and global expansion. With the world’s largest 360° vehicle image database, AGENCIA remains committed to creating a more transparent, fair, and efficient automotive market through the power of AI and data.”

Company & Record Information