Worldwide tablet shipments remain steady

The global tablet market continued its recovery in 2025, with a total of 162 million units shipped during the year.

Last year saw global tablet shipments recording the highest annual volume since the pandemic-driven demand boom of 2020.

This is according to the latest research from Omdia, which shows global tablet shipments increased by 9.8% year-on-year (YOY), to 162 million units in 2025.

The research and advisory firm says growth was strongest in the fourth quarter (Q4), as shipments reached 44 million units. The global tablet market grew 10% YOY in Q4 2025.

Even though Central and Eastern Europe emerged as the fastest-growing region in 2025, all regions recorded double-digit growth during the year, it states.

“Seasonal holiday demand, combined with vendor pre-build activity ahead of anticipated memory constraints, provided a meaningful uplift to shipments in the final quarter. However, tablet demand will come under increasing pressure in 2026,” explains Himani Mukka, research manager at Omdia.

“Vendors will need to carefully balance competitiveness with profitability as further disruption in the memory market threatens supply availability and drives up prices. Growth opportunities will be more selective, concentrated around premium and flagship model replacement cycles in developed markets alongside public-sector supported education demand in emerging markets.”

David Buck, GM of InnoVent SA, recently told ITWeb that component supply is tightening as manufacturers shift their focus toward higher‑margin, AI -capable devices.

Mattheus de Klerk, store manager for @iT computer store at the Stoneridge Centre, says all tech components have recently seen various price increases, with RAM showing the sharpest price spikes, followed closely by SSDs and Non-Volatile Memory Express storage units.

“Pretty much every tech item will be going up in price due to the RAM shortage,” De Klerk says.

Worldwide tablet shipments growth from 2016 to 2025.

Omdia research shows that Apple led the market in Q4 2025, delivering 19.6 million iPads, which represents a 16.5% increase.

It was followed by Samsung in second place with 6.4 million units. The recorded shipments signal a 9.2% YOY decline for the South Korean electronics giant.

Lenovo secured third place with 3.9 million units (36% growth), while Huawei (3 million units) and Xiaomi (2.8 million units) completed the top five for the quarter.

Mukka notes that from a product side, Omdia expects a shift in how tablets are positioned and marketed, with vendors framing them as ecosystem-centric devices in a more controlled demand environment.

This includes the introduction of cross-operating system functionality and a focus on AI-driven experiences, Mukka adds.

“Recent examples include Lenovo’s Qira, which operates across Windows and Android to deliver a more seamless user experience and reduce friction between AI assistants.

“In addition, the collaboration between Apple and Google to use Gemini for future Apple Intelligence features represents a positive step forward for the generative AI ecosystem across its device portfolio, including iPads.”