Xiaomi introduces new Xiaomi 17T with Leica camera: New era of mobile storytelling in SA

Xiaomi introduces the new Xiaomi 17T with Leica camera. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is proud to announce the upcoming arrival of the all-new Xiaomi 17T, a flagship smartphone designed to redefine mobile photography, creativity and premium smartphone experiences for South African consumers.

More than just a smartphone, Xiaomi 17T is a storytelling tool, empowering users to capture, create and share life’s moments with cinematic precision and artistic expression. Rooted in South African identity, culture and creativity, the device celebrates authentic storytelling through powerful imaging innovation and immersive experiences.

At the heart of Xiaomi 17T is Xiaomi’s continued partnership with legendary camera brand Leica, elevating mobile photography to a premium artistic level. Equipped with a Leica Summilux optical lens system, the device delivers professional-grade imaging capabilities that allow users to transform everyday moments into visually striking stories.

The advanced triple-camera system includes:

50MP Leica main camera with OIS and Light Fusion 800 image sensor

50MP Leica 5x periscope telephoto camera with up to 120x AI Ultra Zoom

50MP Leica ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view

32MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video calls

The device also supports cinematic 4K video recording at up to 60fps, HDR10+ recording and professional log video recording for creators who demand studio-quality results directly from their smartphone.

Designed for both beauty and performance, Xiaomi 17T features a stunning 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and peak brightness of up to 3 500 nits, delivering immersive viewing experiences whether indoors or under the South African sun.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor and Xiaomi HyperOS 3, the device combines flagship-level speed with intelligent AI-driven features through Xiaomi HyperAI. Users can enjoy AI Writing, AI Interpreter, AI Speech Recognition, AI Creativity Assistant, Circle to Search with Google, Google Gemini integration and more.

Xiaomi 17T also packs a massive 6 500mAh silicon carbon battery with 67W HyperCharge support, ensuring all-day creativity, entertainment and productivity without compromise.

Available in black and opal white, the all new Xiaomi 17T combines premium design with durability, including IP68 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and advanced eye-care display certifications from TÜV Rheinland.

The device will officially be available for sale in South Africa from 7 June 2026 across all Vodacom retail stores nationwide.

With the launch of Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi continues its commitment to bringing world-class innovation to South African consumers, enabling a new generation of creators, storytellers and trendsetters to express themselves without limits.

Availability and pricing details for the South African market will be announced soon.