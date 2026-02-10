Xiaomi unveils REDMI Note 15 Series: REDMI Titan Durability meets advanced imaging

Xiaomi unveils REDMI Note 15 Series. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi South Africa has today announced the launch of the REDMI Note 15 Series, comprising three models: REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G, REDMI Note 15 Pro and REDMI Note 15.

Defined by REDMI Titan Durability, the line-up highlights long-lasting battery performance, reinforced drop resistance and enhanced dust and water protection, alongside upgraded imaging capabilities, flagship-level performance and a seamless user experience.

REDMI Titan Durability, engineered for everyday challenges

Spanning every model, REDMI Titan Durability integrates a long-lasting battery experience, enhanced drop resistance and comprehensive dust and water resistance – establishing a new durability standard for REDMI Note Series. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G and REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G lead the line-up with the most advanced durability features, while all models are engineered to meet the demands of everyday use.

At the core of this upgrade is an enhanced battery experience. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a 6 500mAh Silicon-Carbon (SiC) battery with 10% SiC content, paired with 100W HyperCharge and 22.5W reverse charging, delivering flagship-level endurance and fast charging. Making its debut in REDMI Note Series, SiC battery technology enables higher energy density within a compact form factor. Across all Pro models, the SiC battery works alongside Xiaomi Surge battery management system, retaining 80% or more capacity after 1 600 charge cycles, equivalent to approximately six years of typical use. Despite being the slimmest REDMI Note device to date, it houses a robust 5 520mAh SiC battery. Alternatively, Redmi Note 15 features an upgraded 6 000mAh battery. Reverse charging support across the line-up, including 22.5W or 18W depending on model, adds everyday convenience and flexibility.

Structural durability is reinforced across the series. The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G has achieved SGS Premium Performance Certification, verifying resistance to drops, crushing and bending. Built on REDMI Titan Structure, both models combine a high-strength motherboard, reinforced mid-frame and multi-layer shock-absorbing design, complemented by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 – together enabling certified drop resistance from heights of up to 2.5 metres. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G further incorporates an ultra-tough fibreglass back panel to improve impact absorption without adding unnecessary weight. The rest of the line-up features a durable structural design that has passed the SGS Comprehensive Shock and Drop-Resistance test, delivering dependable protection in real-world use.

Structural durability is reinforced across the series. (Image: Xiaomi)

To deliver comprehensive everyday protection, REDMI Note 15 Series raises the bar for dust and water resistance. The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G meets IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K standards and are certified to withstand immersion at depths of up to two metres for 24 hours. Verified by the TÜV SÜD Smartphone Water-Resistant Endurance Certification, these models incorporate 17 precision-engineered waterproof elements to ensure long-term reliability. REDMI Note 15 Pro and REDMI Note 15 also feature enhanced dust and water resistance designed to handle splashes, spills and challenging environments. Across the entire line-up, Wet Touch 2.0 ensures the display remains responsive even when the screen or fingertips are wet, allowing smooth operation in everyday conditions.

Elevated imaging system with advanced AI

Engineered to deliver exceptional clarity in every shot, REDMI Note 15 Series brings a holistic imaging upgrade to the entire line-up by combining high-resolution sensors, versatile focal lengths and advanced AI-empowered photography within its segment.

At the centre of this upgrade, REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G and REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G feature a new 200MP ultimate-clarity camera, powered by the global debut of a 200MP HPE image sensor. This large 1/1.4-inch sensor, together with 2× and 4× optical-level in-sensor zoom, triple-focal-length DAG HDR and advanced AI processing, delivers detailed, true-to-life images across a wide range of lighting conditions.

The Pro models support five focal lengths from 23mm to 92mm through a single lens, enabling flexible framing for landscapes, street photography, portraits and close-ups. Meanwhile, REDMI Note 15 5G and REDMI Note 15 feature a 108MP super-clear camera system, offering a 3× optical-level telephoto experience that covers perspectives from wide-angle shots to portrait close-ups.

Across the series, imaging is further enhanced with creative and AI-powered tools, including an ultra-clear portrait algorithm, Dynamic shots 2.0 for motion effects, and easy editing with direct sharing to Instagram. Post-processing is easier than ever, with REDMI Note 15 Pro models featuring AI Creativity Assistant, while REDMI Note 15 5G and REDMI Note 15 offer a suite of AI image editing tools designed for everyday creativity. Across the entire series, AI Remove Reflection and AI Beautify are supported, enabling cleaner images and one-tap enhancements with minimal effort.

Upgraded performance and smarter connectivity

Beyond durability and imaging, REDMI Note 15 Series delivers balanced performance for a wide range of usage scenarios. At the top of the line-up, REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 mobile platform and introduces Xiaomi IceLoop cooling system to REDMI Note Series, standing out as the only LHP cooling solution in its price segment and delivering triple the heat-transfer efficiency.

Across the line-up, a new generation of Snapdragon and MediaTek chipsets delivers faster performance, smoother graphics and improved energy efficiency. All models support Google Gemini and Circle to Search with Google, delivering personalised interactions and convenient search. At the top of the series, REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G further integrates Xiaomi HyperAI, delivering more personalised and intelligent AI experiences.

For enhanced connectivity, the flagship-level Xiaomi Offline Communication is introduced on the Pro models, enabling kilometre-level voice transmission even without network coverage. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G further benefits from Xiaomi Surge T1S Tuner, delivering stronger and more stable connectivity across WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and cellular networks.

Immersive experience with large display and powerful audio

REDMI Note 15 Series offers an upgraded immersive viewing experience with larger displays and improved clarity. REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G and REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G feature 6.83-inch displays, while REDMI Note 15 Pro, REDMI Note 15 5G and REDMI Note 15 come equipped with 6.77-inch displays, delivering wide, near-borderless views. With up to 3 200 nits peak brightness, 3 840Hz PWM dimming and triple eye-care certifications, the series ensures both visibility and comfort in various lighting conditions.

Complementing the display, REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G and REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G introduce a 400% volume boost, while the rest of the line-up offers a 300% volume boost, delivering louder, clearer audio for movies, music and games.

Positioned to meet the diverse needs of users worldwide, REDMI Note 15 Series delivers a well-rounded combination of durability, imaging, performance and display enhancements. Built on the trusted foundation of REDMI Titan Durability, the line-up is designed to withstand the demands of daily use while delivering high-quality imaging, smooth performance and a seamless user experience.

Podcasting meets Titan Durability: REDMI Note 15 Series teams up with New Gen for the Toughest Podcast Ever

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration between tech and content, Xiaomi has teamed up with the New Gen Podcast to do something no one has attempted before: Record The Toughest Podcast Ever at the summit of Tugela Falls, Africa's tallest waterfall and the second-tallest in the world.

For Xiaomi, bringing its South Africa flagship models, the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G, REDMI Note 15 Pro 5G and REDMI Note 15, into one of the most demanding landscapes in the country was a deliberate decision: to take a TITAN TOUGH device into a terrain that demands durability, dependability and long-lasting performance.

Working with New Gen hosts Bruce, Siv, Fargo and Domingos, the brand intentionally put both creators and technology through something unpredictable and unrehearsed. The result was the culmination of a challenge that tested physical endurance, mental focus and technological reliability when under pressure.

The REDMI Note 15 Series Toughest Podcast Ever premieres on the New Gen Podcast on 12 February 2026 at 4pm.