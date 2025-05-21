Xsight Labs Announces Availability of E1 – Revolutionizing the DPU Market with the Industry’s Unparalleled Fully Software-Defined Network Architecture

Xsight Labs, a leading fabless semiconductor company providing end-to-end connectivity for next-generation hyperscale, edge and AI data center networks, today announced availability of its Arm®-based E1-SoC for cloud and edge AI data centers. The E-Series is the only product of its kind to provide full control plane and data path programmability and is the industry’s highest performance software-defined DPU (Data Processing Unit). Xsight Labs is taking orders now for its E1-SoC and the E1-Server, the first-to-market 800G DPU.

E1 is the first SoC in the E-Series, Xsight Labs’ SDN (Software Defined Network) Infrastructure Processor product family of fully programmable network accelerators. Built on TSMC’s advanced 5nm process technology, the E1-SoC will begin shipping to customers and ecosystem partners.

“We are truly excited with the progress we have made with the E1-SoC in such a short timeframe,” said Eric Vallone, Xsight Labs Vice President of Business Development. “The performance we have seen since getting the E1 back from production is amazing. Given the unprecedented flexibility and performance the E1 delivers, we look forward to the opportunities that the E1 will create for our customers across a multitude of use cases.”

E1-Server: A High-Performance Edge Server System

The E1-Server is both an end-system solution and a comprehensive product development platform comprised of a single rack-unit system and associated software. The E1‑Server allows prototyping and proof-of-concept activities for engineering and product development teams, or it can be immediately deployed as a high-performance, stand-alone Edge Server System.

The E1-Server ships with a full complement of software tools and applications supporting a wide variety of use cases. Use cases for the E1-Server include edge computing, public cloud, content service provider infrastructure, wireless infrastructure, AI factory front and back-end networking, as well as secure enterprise infrastructure.

The E1-SoC is perfect for developing compute, networking, security, storage, smart switch and air-cooled edge inference (accelerator or GPU appliances) in smaller form factors like a traditional PCIe® Adapter Card. The E1-Server can be used as a system development platform for OEMs, ODMs, and CSP engineering teams to create their own solutions. Developers can use the Xsight Labs’ connectivity products for scaling out the E1-Server. Xsight Labs also offers the SDN programable X-Series Ultra Ethernet Consortium switching solutions as system or chip devices. The E1 and the X2 combine to allow Smart Switch and SDN all-layer (OSI L1 to L7) systems with 100% 112G SerDes connectivity offering the best-in-class processing and networking density per rack unit over all available silicon solutions.

“Xsight Labs is set to disrupt the DPU market with its innovative E-Series of software-defined, fully programmable network accelerators,” said Bob Wheeler, Principal Analyst, Wheeler’s Network. “Most existing DPUs started from legacy NIC designs resulting in constrained feature sets and proprietary software tools. The E1 breaks this paradigm as the first SoC of its kind to deliver the openness of an Arm server.”

Enabling Seamless Integration and Rapid Deployment

The E1 is designed with the goal of achieving Arm SystemReady compliance, meaning operating systems will work out-of-the-box, expediting time to deployment and reducing cost of development.

“As data centers evolve to meet rising demands in performance, efficiency, and security in the age of AI, DPUs have become a critical enabler,” said Dong Wei, Standards Architect and Fellow, Arm. “Built on the foundational compute of Arm Neoverse Compute Subsystems, Xsight Labs is setting new standards of performance with E1 while working toward SystemReady compliance and ensuring software interoperability.”

E1-SoC Key Features:

Native support for Linux, DPDK, SPDK and XDP

Up to 32/64 Arm Neoverse™ N2 v9.0-A cores

Up to 4 DDR5 at 5200 MT/s with memory encryption (AES-XTS)

40 PCIe® 5.0 lanes, 10 dual-mode controllers, multi-host support

Up to 800 Gbps networking throughput: 2x400G, 4x200G or 8x100G/50G/25G

For the full list of features, please see the E1-SoC Product Brief.

For ordering information, email sales@xsightlabs.com or visit https://xsightlabs.com/contact/.