Xsolla Acquires LFG to Enhance Gaming Connectivity and Commerce

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces its acquisition of LF.Group, a leader in digital solutions for gaming communities. This strategic collaboration is poised to transform how developers connect with their audiences and manage transactions across various platforms, integrating advanced technology to improve the creator and gamer experience.
Xsolla's president, David Stelzer, shared, “Investing in technology and providing innovative solutions that enhance the gaming experience for developers is central to our strategy. This acquisition will significantly enrich our capabilities by incorporating LF.Group's technological strengths in our commerce framework.”
LF.Group has been instrumental in player connectivity/gamer connectivity solutions, mainly through its advanced Discord bot technology, which is key to this acquisition. This technology facilitates enhanced interactions and transactions within gaming communities, aligning with Xsolla's strategy to support game developers and publishers monetize their content effectively.
Alexey Moiseenkov, CEO & Co-Founder of LF.Group, emphasized the shared goals of the acquisition. “We are excited to bring our technology and vision to Xsolla. Together, we aim to create a more connected and transaction-friendly gaming environment, expanding beyond traditional platforms to include major messaging services like WhatsApp.”
The collaboration will focus on Xsolla's commerce solution, Xsolla Mall. This solution facilitates the distribution of game content through influencer custom-branded shops and direct-to-consumer stores. It aims to expand its influencer acquisition network and increase the distribution of virtual items and game keys globally. As the integration progresses, both companies are committed to focusing on the end-user experience, ensuring that the innovations developed are impactful and user-friendly.
About Xsolla
Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.
About LF.GROUP
LF.Group develops a toolkit that includes a Web platform, an LFG bot in Discord, and a mobile app. All those serve one purpose: to create the easiest way to connect with other gamers of the same skill level and interests. No matter what games you play mostly, some people perfectly match your time slots and in-game goals. LFG tools support all these criteria and even more.
