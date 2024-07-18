Xsolla Acquires LFG to Enhance Gaming Connectivity and Commerce

(Graphic: Xsolla)

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces its acquisition of LF.Group, a leader in digital solutions for gaming communities. This strategic collaboration is poised to transform how developers connect with their audiences and manage transactions across various platforms, integrating advanced technology to improve the creator and gamer experience.

Xsolla's president, David Stelzer, shared, “Investing in technology and providing innovative solutions that enhance the gaming experience for developers is central to our strategy. This acquisition will significantly enrich our capabilities by incorporating LF.Group's technological strengths in our commerce framework.”

LF.Group has been instrumental in player connectivity/gamer connectivity solutions, mainly through its advanced Discord bot technology, which is key to this acquisition. This technology facilitates enhanced interactions and transactions within gaming communities, aligning with Xsolla's strategy to support game developers and publishers monetize their content effectively.

Alexey Moiseenkov, CEO & Co-Founder of LF.Group, emphasized the shared goals of the acquisition. “We are excited to bring our technology and vision to Xsolla. Together, we aim to create a more connected and transaction-friendly gaming environment, expanding beyond traditional platforms to include major messaging services like WhatsApp.”

The collaboration will focus on Xsolla's commerce solution, Xsolla Mall. This solution facilitates the distribution of game content through influencer custom-branded shops and direct-to-consumer stores. It aims to expand its influencer acquisition network and increase the distribution of virtual items and game keys globally. As the integration progresses, both companies are committed to focusing on the end-user experience, ensuring that the innovations developed are impactful and user-friendly.

For more information about the acquisition, please visit: xsolla.pro/lfg.