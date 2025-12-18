Xsolla Adds Airtel Money in Tanzania and Madagascar, Giving Players Access to a Trusted Local Payment Method

Graphic: Xsolla

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced the expansion of Airtel Mobile Money as a local payment method to include Tanzania and Madagascar. This growth builds on Xsolla’s existing Airtel Mobile Money coverage in Africa, extending secure, mobile-first checkout experiences to more players in two of the continent’s rapidly digitalizing markets.

Mobile money has become a cornerstone of everyday life across Africa, powering billions of transactions annually and improving financial inclusion for millions of people in both countries. With strong adoption rates and high mobile penetration, Tanzania and Madagascar exemplify this digital transformation. Airtel Mobile Money, one of the continent’s largest and most trusted digital wallet brands, gives players in these countries a familiar and straightforward way to pay for their favorite games using only a mobile number.

Key highlights of the Airtel Mobile Money integration include:

Instant payment confirmations: Transactions are completed in real time, reducing checkout friction and improving reliability.

Transactions are completed in real time, reducing checkout friction and improving reliability. Card-free access: Players can pay directly within the Airtel app or via USSD, eliminating the need for physical cards or banking details.

Players can pay directly within the Airtel app or via USSD, eliminating the need for physical cards or banking details. Trusted local brand: Airtel is a widely recognized and respected provider with a strong presence in both Tanzania and Madagascar.

Airtel is a widely recognized and respected provider with a strong presence in both Tanzania and Madagascar. Broader reach: Developers can connect with millions of active Airtel users, expanding their audience across two rapidly growing gaming markets.

“Mobile money is redefining how players across Africa pay for digital entertainment,” said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. “By expanding Airtel Mobile Money coverage to more countries, we’re helping developers meet players where they are, offering fast, secure, and familiar payment experiences that make gaming more accessible to everyone.”

With this expansion, Xsolla continues to strengthen its position as a leading global fintech partner for the video game industry around the world. The move reflects the company’s commitment to localized payment coverage and its mission to ensure that any player, anywhere, can pay and play seamlessly.

For more information about Xsolla’s payment solutions and how to enable Airtel Mobile Money, please visit: xsolla.pro/airtel