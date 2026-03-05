Xsolla Agency Launches to Empower Creators Across Entertainment-Based Intellectual Property

Graphic: Xsolla

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, today launched Xsolla Agency, a comprehensive service connecting game developers with premium entertainment-based intellectual property (IP). The integrated offering addresses critical challenges for game creators: access to world-class IP, global monetization capabilities, and the operational infrastructure needed to build sustainable businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260305044119/en/

Xsolla Agency simplifies access to entertainment-based licenses through expert-led negotiations and industry relationships, offering affordable, monetization-focused deals structured for maximum ROI. Strategic IP partnerships increase discoverability, reduce user acquisition costs, and drive higher player spend through impactful LiveOps events and promotional campaigns.

The service is backed by the same commerce infrastructure powering 1,500+ game developers across 200+ geographies, including global payments with 1,000+ payment methods, distribution and platform enablement, and creator-centric tools for data, fraud prevention, and compliance support.

"We've built the infrastructure to solve commerce problems for game creators and developers," said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. "Now we're extending this expertise to bring entertainment-based IP to game developers, giving studios of all sizes the tools to grow their audiences and revenue."

For game developers, this means Xsolla is simplifying access to entertainment-based licenses through expert-led negotiations and industry relationships, backed by the global commerce infrastructure needed to maximize the value of every IP partnership.

What Xsolla Agency Delivers:

Entertainment-based IP Licensing for Video Games

Premium IP licenses sourced through expert-led negotiation with established entertainment industry relationships

Affordable, monetization-focused deals structured for maximum ROI, not just brand exposure

Simplified operations that make traditionally complex, expensive, and inaccessible licensing achievable

Strategic IP partnerships that increase discoverability, reduce user acquisition costs, and drive higher player spend through impactful LiveOps events and promotional campaigns

Global Commerce Infrastructure for Game Developers Looking to Integrate Entertainment-Based IP

Payment processing across 200+ geographies with 1,000+ payment methods, enabling creators to monetize content globally and build sustainable revenue streams

Distribution and platform enablement that helps creators reach fans directly, reducing platform dependency while maintaining control over content, audience relationships, and monetization strategies

Creator-centric tools, data, fraud prevention, and compliance support are designed to reduce friction and let creators focus on their craft

Operational services are now available to filmmakers and musicians

Industry Expertise and Lower Risk

For game developers: True market rates and flexible entertainment-based IP deal terms structured to drive maximum ROI and real revenue impact

For all creators: Experienced teams who handle complex negotiations, legal paperwork, and operational challenges to ensure everything is safe, fair, and profitable

Commercial infrastructure that removes traditional barriers faced by independent creators and mid-size studios

New Opportunities Across the Creator Ecosystem

Game developers: Increased discoverability, reduced acquisition costs, and higher player spend through licensed IP

Hollywood, Filmmakers, and musicians: Global reach, diverse audience access, and sustainable monetization without building complex in-house infrastructure

All creators: More control, less platform dependency, and focus on creating while Xsolla handles the backend

Game developers interested in Entertainment-based IP licensing and creators across film and music interested in global commerce infrastructure are invited to connect with the Xsolla team at xsolla.pro/agency