Xsolla and Airbridge Partner to Deliver Unified Mobile and Web Performance Insights for Game Developers

Xsolla, a global commerce company helping developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced a new mobile-focused Server-to-Server (S2S) integration with Airbridge, a leading unified measurement platform for mobile marketers. This strategic partnership empowers mobile game developers with precise, cross-platform performance tracking by bridging the gap between mobile marketing efforts and purchases made through the Xsolla Web Shop.

As more developers turn to Web Shops to drive direct-to-consumer monetization beyond traditional app stores, understanding the full value of those off-platform transactions has become increasingly critical. With Xsolla’s new S2S integration, powered by Airbridge, developers can now gain a complete and accurate view of campaign performance, attributing web purchases as in-app events and revealing valid Lifetime Value (LTV) and Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) across every platform.

The Xsolla Web Shop + Airbridge S2S integration enables developers to:

Track Web Shop purchases as part of the mobile user journey

Attribute revenue across user acquisition and re-engagement campaigns

Understand total player LTV from both in-app and web transactions

Purchases made through the Xsolla Web Shop are sent to Airbridge as secure, server-to-server events, then attributed to the correct mobile install source or re-engagement campaign. This connection ensures that developers can finally see the full performance impact of their mobile marketing strategies on and off the app store.

“Having powered hundreds of mobile Web Shops, we know developers want clear, actionable data that connects every purchase to their mobile efforts,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at Xsolla. “Our new S2S integration with Airbridge gives teams the precision they need to measure what matters most, true performance across app and web.”

“At Airbridge, our mission is to empower marketers with the transparency and tools they need to drive sustainable growth,” said Chris Oh, CEO at Airbridge. “Through this partnership with Xsolla, we’re connecting the dots between web and mobile data to provide game developers with the complete visibility needed to make smarter, data-driven decisions.”

Learn more about the S2S integration for Xsolla Web Shop and Airbridge at: xsolla.blog/airbridge.