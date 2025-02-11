Xsolla and AppsFlyer Unveil Custom Integration to Boost Mobile Game Web Shop Performance

(Graphic: Xsolla)

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, has partnered with AppsFlyer, the global leader in mobile measurement, attribution, and data analytics, in a first-in-the-gaming industry web shop collaboration. This enhancement of the Xsolla and AppsFlyer partnership provides game developers with improved insights and simplified activation for its Web Shop solution, which is available worldwide. It also introduces solutions to address cross-platform measurement and attribution challenges. The partnership includes two integration options: server-to-server (S2S) and web integrations for mobile games.

Xsolla and AppsFlyer have collaborated closely for over a year to develop two custom integrations that address critical challenges in the mobile market. These integrations offer game developers comprehensive data on user behavior, campaign performance, and revenue attribution across mobile and web platforms. Activation is straightforward and requires no coding from developers—teams of all sizes can enable these tools directly at Xsolla and AppsFlyer publisher accounts. This approach highlights Xsolla’s commitment to simplifying complex processes and supporting developer success.

The Mobile Application S2S Integration enables complete Lifetime Value (LTV) and Return on Advertising Spend (ROAS) measurement for purchases made within the application and on the Web Shop. Web Shop purchases are measured as in-app events, and AppsFlyer attributes each purchase to the number of mobile application installations, user acquisition, and re-engagement campaigns to help provide a complete cross-platform user journey, complete LTV, and overall Return on Investment (ROI) calculation. The setup process is simple and requires no technical expertise, making it accessible to all mobile developers through Xsolla’s and AppsFlyer Publisher Accounts.

The Web Integration Activation is designed to measure and assess marketing performance, advertising conversion rates, high-performance advertising creatives, and re-targeting efforts for Web Shops using Xsolla’s Site Builder. Developers can easily enable this functionality, allowing them to measure the effectiveness of ad campaigns driving traffic to their Web Shops through Xsolla’s and AppsFlyer Publisher Accounts.

“Xsolla's Web Shop solution has revolutionized the mobile game development industry, with over 500 Webshops established. Previously, the traditional mobile measurement tools were not suitable for this scenario. These integrations with AppsFlyer bridge the data gap between Web Shops and mobile apps, offering game developers a complete view of LTV and overall ROI,” said Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer. “This collaboration underscores Xsolla’s commitment to simplifying complexities for our mobile game partners and enabling smarter business decisions based on complete data flows across the player journey.”

“In an increasingly evolving and dynamic gaming ecosystem, understanding the full user journey across mobile and web is critical for developers looking to optimize performance and maximize revenue,” said Adam Smart, Product Director of Gaming at AppsFlyer. “By combining Xsolla’s expertise in commerce with AppsFlyer’s leading analytics capabilities, we’ll see seamless cross-platform measurement and attribution, giving developers the insights they need to drive smarter decisions and accelerate growth for the industry. These integrations ensure developers can focus on creating exceptional gaming experiences, knowing that their successes are appropriately credited.”

These integrations address two major challenges in the mobile gaming ecosystem: reliable LTV and ROAS measurement across platforms and accurate Web Shop ad campaign tracking. Developers can manage small activations directly through their accounts with a streamlined activation process via the Xsolla Publisher Account and AppsFlyer Publisher Account.

The gaming industry, particularly mobile games, increasingly demands tools that provide clear insights into player behavior and enable precise campaign performance measurement across platforms. These solutions help developers optimize engagement strategies and ROI, empowering developers to focus on creating exceptional gaming experiences.

