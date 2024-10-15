Xsolla and IT Park Uzbekistan Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Foster Game Development in Uzbekistan

(Graphic: Xsolla)

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, and IT Park Uzbekistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the gaming industry in Uzbekistan. This MOU formalizes the collaboration between the two organizations and establishes a path toward launching the Xsolla IT Park Academy in 2025. The academy aims to train local talent and create new opportunities for game production & development within Uzbekistan’s growing industry.

The signing ceremony occurred at Xsolla's headquarters in Los Angeles, attended by Abdulakhad Kuchkarov, Executive Director of IT Park Uzbekistan, Jahongir Kagirov, Head of IT & Service Exports at IT Park, and Dmitri Burkovskiy, Xsolla’s Chief Investment Officer.

This partnership builds upon Xsolla’s strategy to bring game development education to Central Asia and the Middle East following the opening of the Xsolla Curine Academy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in April of this year. Xsolla aims to create the Xsolla Global Academy with local education hubs for students, game developers, and rising industry stars to learn from key industry mentors and experts and further develop their game ideas directly in their region.

This MOU outlines several vital objectives and plans for supporting game development in Uzbekistan, including an Incubator and Accelerator to foster innovation. By 2030, the collaboration aims to create jobs within the gaming sector, positioning Uzbekistan as a hub for game development. The partnership will explore opportunities to support local and global studios through Xsolla's platform, focusing on regional growth and international collaboration.

Commenting on the partnership, Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer of Xsolla, stated, “We believe this collaboration is a pivotal step in developing the gaming industry in Uzbekistan. The Game Development Academy will serve as a cornerstone for cultivating the next generation of developers and innovators, and we look forward to seeing how this initiative will contribute to the region’s growth.”

Abdulakhad Kuchkarov, Executive Director of IT Park Uzbekistan, echoed these sentiments: "This MOU is a significant milestone in our efforts to support the gaming industry in Uzbekistan. With Xsolla's expertise and our commitment to nurturing talent, we are confident this partnership will unlock new opportunities for local and global gaming communities."

The collaboration between Xsolla and IT Park Uzbekistan marks an exciting chapter in the development of the gaming industry in the region. IT Park and Xsolla will drive innovation, create sustainable growth, and establish Uzbekistan as a player in the global gaming market.

For more information on the partnership, please visit: xsolla.blog/uzbekistan