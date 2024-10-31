Xsolla and Long Tale Games Launch Charity Campaign With Life Is Feudal to Support Games for Change

(Graphic: Xsolla)

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, has partnered with Long Tale Games to launch a charity campaign. 50% of the proceeds from the 3-month subscription package to Life is Feudal will be donatedto Games For Change. This initiative, running until December 31st, reflects Xsolla’s commitment to leveraging the power of gaming to drive positive change.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241031878088/en/

The campaign offers players an exciting adventure in Life is Feudal: MMO and allows them to make a tangible impact. With half of each 3-month subscription supporting educational programs, civic engagement initiatives, and social impact projects, the campaign demonstrates how gaming can foster a better future through the power of play. Players are empowered to engage with a meaningful cause, proving that games are more than just entertainment—they are a way to support causes that matter.

"Gaming is not just about entertainment; it's about community and the ability to make a meaningful difference," said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla. "Supporting Games For Change aligns with our mission to address key issues in education, civic engagement, and social impact through gaming. This campaign fosters an inclusive gaming community while inspiring change through play."

"Games For Change is thrilled to be a part of this initiative, highlighting how gamers, developers, and creators come together to create positive social impact," said Susanna Pollack, President of Games For Change. "Through this partnership with Xsolla and Long Tale Games, we aim to empower more creators to develop engaging, educational, and inspiring experiences beyond entertainment. The funds raised will directly support our mission to harness the power of games and immersive media for social good, driving meaningful change in communities worldwide."

For more information, please see the Long Tale Games and Games For Change Campaign Here: https://x.la/gamesforchange-lif

These campaigns underscore Xsolla’s dedication to social responsibility and the gaming community's commitment to leveraging their platforms for the greater good.