Xsolla Announces Reseller Program to Help Game Developers Unlock New Revenue Streams in Local Markets

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, today announced the Xsolla Reseller Program, a new product designed to help game developers scale and capture untapped revenue in local markets with no development needed. The program launches with a curated cohort of resellers and distributors in Southeast Asia and Latin America, with expansion into additional regions throughout 2026.

As game developers pursue global growth, they face a fundamental infrastructure challenge: billions of dollars in revenue remain untapped in emerging, cash-dependent economies, such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and North Africa, where players purchase digital content through local distribution partners. In mature digital economies, developers seek to extend their reach and distribute digital inventory at scale through more partners and channels.

"Most game developers face the same challenge when scaling globally: they lack the local infrastructure and direct access to regional markets especially when building the presence independently is slow, costly, and operationally complex," said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. "The Xsolla Reseller Program solves this by acting as the infrastructure layer between developers and vetted local resellers. We're starting with markets where reseller infrastructure is already the primary way players access digital content, Southeast Asia and LATAM, and will be expanding from there to provide a unified global experience for game developers."

The Xsolla Reseller Program is designed to transform this untapped global demand into a controlled revenue stream by connecting game developers with verified local resellers through a centralized platform that handles communication, onboarding, compliance, fraud protection, and customer support.

Key benefits of the Xsolla Reseller Program include:

Maintain full control over regional distribution strategy with SKU Availability Controls that define which products are sold, where they’re available, and which authorized partners can distribute them

with SKU Availability Controls that define which products are sold, where they’re available, and which authorized partners can distribute them Guarantee compliance across all reseller partnerships through a Verified Reseller Approval Process, including business validation, financial checks, ongoing transaction monitoring, and publisher-controlled partner approval

through a Verified Reseller Approval Process, including business validation, financial checks, ongoing transaction monitoring, and publisher-controlled partner approval Secure revenue by eliminating arbitrage and pricing abuse with geo-fenced key distribution and built-in fraud protection that locks keys by region

with geo-fenced key distribution and built-in fraud protection that locks keys by region Reduce operational overhead with a Global Payout Infrastructure that automates tax documentation compliant with local requirements across 150+ countries

with a Global Payout Infrastructure that automates tax documentation compliant with local requirements across 150+ countries Optimize performance and drive an effective distribution strategy with a Unified Reseller Analytics Dashboard offering clear visibility into reseller activity, transactions, regional trends, and channel effectiveness

Game developers interested in joining the early access program can learn more and apply at https://xsolla.pro/Reseller-Program