Xsolla Announces Story3, a New Platform for Creators: Fair Compensation, Direct-to-Consumer Transactions, and Enhanced Creativity

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, introduces Story3, a distinctive project that enables creators to explore storytelling beyond conventional boundaries. Story3 embodies a new era of storytelling freedom and Xsolla's commitment to fostering the creative ecosystem. The platform provides a unique avenue for creators to interact directly with their audience and earn a justifiable share of revenue for their work.

"Today, creators are struggling with insufficient compensation, leading to challenges like erratic income streams and career uncertainty," said Shurick Agapitov, Founder of Xsolla and acclaimed author of Once Upon Tomorrow. "Story3 is our bold response to these issues, offering creators a platform to negotiate better terms and achieve more stable and predictable earnings from their work."

In an era marked by an explosion of digital content, the disparity in creator compensation has become increasingly pronounced. Addressing this critical issue, Xsolla brings forth Story3 as a meticulously engineered platform to empower storytellers, journalists, and writers, facilitating effective monetization while deepening the connection with their audience.

Story3 Features:

Direct and Enhanced Audience Interaction: Story3 enables creators to engage directly with their audience by eliminating traditional distribution intermediaries.

Efficient and User-Friendly Monetization Process: Integrating Xsolla's expertise in microtransactions, Story3 simplifies the monetization process for creators through twists. Each user choice, a 'twist,' leads to a branching path, creating a personalized and unique story.

Streamlined Payouts: Story3 introduces an efficient payout system, ensuring creators receive timely and fair compensation, providing transparent, real-time earnings insights.

"The current digital narrative landscape often overlooks the value of its creators. With Story3, Xsolla is changing this narrative," said Chris Hewish, Interim CEO of Xsolla. "We're providing a platform where creators can directly engage with their audience and be rewarded fairly for their contributions, fostering a healthier, more vibrant future for digital storytelling,"

In his visionary book "Once Upon Tomorrow," author Shurick Agapitov explores the transformative power of storytelling and the creators' role in shaping the future of digital interactions.

Discover the future of creative engagement with Story3. To begin crafting your stories, visit: story3.com.

For additional information and to purchase “Once Upon Tomorrow” please visit: onceupontomorrow.com.