Xsolla Brings New Payment Methods for Gamers in Africa, Adding Access for 440 Million Customers and Users

(Graphic: Xsolla)

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, continues to expand its presence in Africa by integrating MTN and Airtel mobile money services. This strategic move addresses the unique financial landscape of Africa, where a significant portion of the population, particularly in regions like Ghana and Uganda, remains unbanked.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307038287/en/

Mobile money services are pivotal, enabling users to manage funds through mobile devices and circumventing the need for traditional banking infrastructure. This initiative opens up a vast new customer base, leveraging MTN's 292 million and Airtel's 147 million users, and simplifies transactions for Xsolla merchants, who can now accept these payment methods effortlessly. It represents a significant leap towards global expansion for game developers, utilizing Pay Station's comprehensive payment options and wide market reach to deliver a smooth and inclusive payment experience.

David Stelzer, President at Xsolla, emphasizes the importance of this initiative, stating, “Our efforts to integrate local payment methods are crucial for expanding our reach in Africa, catering to both banked and unbanked users in these emerging markets. Nearly 40 million potential users will benefit from our simplified integration process for developers, enabling them to concentrate on creating engaging gaming experiences while we handle the intricacies of payments, fraud, taxes, and compliance in Africa.”

Key Advantages and Project Expansion:

Expanded Market Reach: Developers can now connect with Africa's diverse gaming community, increasing their presence across the continent through localized payment solutions such as 1Voucher in South Africa, FawryPay in Egypt, and mobile wallets like Airtel, MTN, and Vodafone in Ghana and Uganda.

Developers can now connect with Africa's diverse gaming community, increasing their presence across the continent through localized payment solutions such as 1Voucher in South Africa, FawryPay in Egypt, and mobile wallets like Airtel, MTN, and Vodafone in Ghana and Uganda. Improved Sales and Conversion Rates: By adopting local payment methods, the transaction process becomes more efficient and user-friendly, aligning with the preferences of African gamers.

By adopting local payment methods, the transaction process becomes more efficient and user-friendly, aligning with the preferences of African gamers. New User Acquisition: Access to new markets invites engagement with active and enthusiastic gamers, fostering opportunities for revenue growth.

This initiative not only aims to facilitate smoother transactions and broaden market access for game developers but also signifies a commitment to supporting the growth of Africa's gaming community and providing developers with essential tools for success in these evolving markets.

For more information on Xsolla's initiatives and solutions, please visit: xsolla.pro/go