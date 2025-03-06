Xsolla Cloud Gaming Expands Developer Access to New Users With Global Reach

Graphic: Xsolla

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announces updates to Xsolla Cloud Gaming solution. Powered by the new Amazon GameLift Streams on AWS, this solution allows developers to deliver high-quality PC and mobile gaming experiences to players remotely from the cloud in a browser, using a pay-as-you-go monetization model and cloud vendors’ aggregation. The global cloud gaming market, valued at $6.91 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $22.01 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.59%. Xsolla Cloud Gaming is poised to capitalize on this growth, offering developers solutions that enhance accessibility, improve user acquisition, and expand regional reach, leveraging the latest cloud technology and global partnerships.

Unlike traditional cloud gaming platforms, Xsolla Cloud Gaming delivers innovative features designed to meet the evolving needs of developers and players. These updates empower developers to overcome hardware constraints, improve global reach, and create scalable revenue opportunities while enhancing the player experience.

Key updates to Xsolla Cloud Gaming include:

Play Before You Buy: Gamers can instantly access time-limited demos and/or full games through cloud technology before purchasing. This feature allows publishers to demo their games, sell game keys directly through the cloud streams, and/or continue playing on the cloud, contributing to user acquisition and revenue growth.

Gamers can instantly access time-limited demos and/or full games through cloud technology before purchasing. This feature allows publishers to demo their games, sell game keys directly through the cloud streams, and/or continue playing on the cloud, contributing to user acquisition and revenue growth. Seamless Compatibility Across Platforms: Dedicated compatibility with mobile browsers, including a virtual gamepad overlay, quickly bringing the PC gaming experience to mobile devices.

Dedicated compatibility with mobile browsers, including a virtual gamepad overlay, quickly bringing the PC gaming experience to mobile devices. Streamlined Global Launch Processes: Developers can launch games across all territories in just a few hours by selecting the desired region and machine type. The platform handles the rest with optimized architecture and advanced vendor routing to connect players to the most suitable cloud vendors for their needs.

Developers can launch games across all territories in just a few hours by selecting the desired region and machine type. The platform handles the rest with optimized architecture and advanced vendor routing to connect players to the most suitable cloud vendors for their needs. Global Partnerships: Xsolla Cloud Gaming is now supported by industry leaders, including AWS and Tencent Cloud. With their close partnership and deep integration, we can rapidly troubleshoot and implement new features to enhance the player experience. In addition, we have partnered with Aethir to offer up to $1 million in cloud credits to qualified partners.

Through Xsolla’s cloud gaming developer interface, Publisher Account, developers can further promote their games with rewards such as welcome bonuses for new registrations, free trial play for guest users, 15-minute “Play Before You Buy” trials, and referral bonuses for players. These engagement options create a rewarding and accessible experience for players worldwide.

“Xsolla Cloud Gaming redefines how developers bring their games to players,” said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla. “Our new features further address key industry challenges, such as hardware limitations, player acquisition, and retention, while providing developers with scalable revenue opportunities with no development effort.”

Developers worldwide are already adopting the Xsolla Cloud Gaming updates.

The Xsolla Cloud Gaming updates are now available for developers and publishers worldwide.

For more information about Xsolla Cloud Gaming, visit: https://xsolla.pro/rws25cloudg