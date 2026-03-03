Xsolla Expands Global Payment Coverage Across 18 Markets With 6 Trusted Local Payment Methods to Help Developers Reach New Players Worldwide

Graphic: Xsolla

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced a major expansion of its global payments portfolio across 18 markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. As developers continue to expand into high-growth and emerging markets, this expansion enables developers to reach new paying users, improve conversion rates, and deliver payment experiences tailored to local player preferences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303816373/en/

The newly supported payment methods include:

Local Amazon Pay in Japan, with over 100 million registered Amazon Japan accounts, provides fully localized checkout experiences in Japanese Yen

in Japan, with over 100 million registered Amazon Japan accounts, provides fully localized checkout experiences in Japanese Yen Zain Cash in Iraq is expanding access to mobile-first payment options in a rapidly growing economy, where mobile numbers serve as primary digital identities and mobile adoption is broad across a population of 40+ million

in Iraq is expanding access to mobile-first payment options in a rapidly growing economy, where mobile numbers serve as primary digital identities and mobile adoption is broad across a population of 40+ million Tamara operates in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, offering flexible buy now, pay later (BNPL) options that serve more than 15 million users in two of the Middle East’s highest-spending markets, where BNPL adoption rates reach 31–42% among consumers, making it a preferred online payment method

operates in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, offering flexible buy now, pay later (BNPL) options that serve more than 15 million users in two of the Middle East’s highest-spending markets, where BNPL adoption rates reach 31–42% among consumers, making it a preferred online payment method M-Pesa in Tanzania, unlocking access to the country's leading mobile money ecosystems with over 26 million accounts - representing about 40% of the market

in Tanzania, unlocking access to the country's leading mobile money ecosystems with over 26 million accounts - representing about 40% of the market Zamtel in Zambia supports mobile money transactions in an increasingly connected market, reaching over 4.3 million subscribers and accounting for a 20.5%+ market share, helping bring digital payment access to broader parts of the population

in Zambia supports mobile money transactions in an increasingly connected market, reaching over 4.3 million subscribers and accounting for a 20.5%+ market share, helping bring digital payment access to broader parts of the population The Aircash app and vouchers are available across 12 European countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Austria, offering localized digital wallet and voucher options. With a leading ~12.6% market share in Croatia and a network of 200,000+ cash-loading points across Europe, Aircash is expanding across CEE and key European markets to reach new users in digital finance

These integrations provide a localized, frictionless checkout experience, enabling players to pay in familiar currencies and with trusted local methods, thereby increasing confidence and improving conversion rates for in-game purchases. For game developers, this translates into expanded global reach across emerging and high-growth markets while simplifying operations and removing the need for local infrastructure or custom payment integrations.

“Localized payments are one of the most powerful drivers of conversion and growth for video game developers,” said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. “By expanding our payment coverage across 18 markets, we’re giving developers all the things they need to reach players with the payment methods they already trust without adding complexity to their operations.”

For more information about Xsolla Payments, please visit: xsolla.pro/rn26payments