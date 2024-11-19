Xsolla Expands Leadership in Game Development and Innovation in APAC With New Strategic Partnerships With Busan City and BDAN

(Graphic: Xsolla)

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, Busan Metropolitan City, and Busan Digital Asset Nexus Co., Ltd. (BDAN) have signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to position Busan as a global hub for game development and technological innovation. The agreement solidifies plans to establish Xsolla’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) headquarters in Busan, launch a cutting-edge talent development center for game developers, and explore advancements in Web3 technologies to drive regional economic and digital growth.

The signing ceremony occurred at Busan Metropolitan City Hall, with key representatives including Busan Mayor Park Hyung-Joon, Rytis Joseph Jan, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships at Xsolla, and Kim Sang-min, CEO of BDAN. Together, the three parties pledged their dedication to fostering innovation, creating opportunities for local talent, and building Busan’s reputation as a leader in the gaming and digital industries.

“This partnership is a testament to Busan’s incredible potential as a center for gaming and technology,” said Rytis Joseph Jan, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships at Xsolla. “By collaborating with BDAN and Busan City, we aim to create opportunities for local talent and businesses while contributing to the economic and technological growth of the region.”

A core initiative explored through this partnership is establishing the Xsolla APAC headquarters in Busan. This will bring new employment opportunities to the region and enhance collaboration with local and international partners. The headquarters will serve as a hub for game commerce activities, contributing to Busan’s vision of becoming a global gaming and digital innovation leader.

In line with this collaboration, Xsolla and BDAN are creating a talent development center to foster local game development talent. The center will act as an incubator and accelerator program to empower local game developers and entrepreneurs. In addition, Xsolla and BDAN will provide mentorship, resources, and funding-related opportunities to enable creators to thrive in an increasingly competitive market and help establish Busan as a center for innovation in the gaming sector.

“This partnership demonstrates Busan’s potential to become a global leader in the gaming and digital industries,” said Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon. “We look forward to collaborating with Xsolla and BDAN to strengthen our city’s digital competitiveness and foster new economic opportunities.”

“The vision we discussed with Xsolla earlier this year is becoming a reality,” said Kim Sang-min, CEO of BDAN. “Together, we will help Busan become a digital finance hub and a global blockchain city, fostering new opportunities in gaming and beyond. BDAN is committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities by leading the digital industry and urban innovation in Busan.”

The collaboration sets the stage for additional initiatives, including attracting global companies, supporting local businesses, and developing pilot programs in emerging technologies. This partnership reflects a shared vision to position Busan as a global destination for game development and a key player in the digital economy.

Learn more about how Xsolla, Busan City, and BDAN are shaping the future of game development and innovation by visiting: xsolla.blog/busan