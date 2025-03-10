Xsolla Expands Local Payment Options to the MENA Region to Reach More Players and Boost Revenue in Top-Growing Markets

(Graphic: Xsolla)

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, has introduced 11 new local payment methods in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. These payment methods include Fawry Cash, Aman, Masary, Momken, Vodafone Wallet, Orange Cash Wallet, and Mobile & Banking Wallets in Egypt; Sadad in Saudi Arabia; eFAWATEERcom in Jordan; and STC Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) in Bahrain. These strategic additions reflect Xsolla’s commitment to providing game developers and publishers with the tools to navigate and thrive in this rapidly growing and uniquely challenging market - in any geography around the world.

The MENA region is home to over 380 million gamers, a significant proportion of the global gaming audience, yet international gaming companies have historically underserved it. According to Newzoo, with a year-on-year growth rate of 8.9% in 2024, the region is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets globally. Developers and publishers looking to tap into this opportunity face unique challenges - payment accessibility, a lack of local options, and low trust in non-regional payment methods have all hindered market growth.

To address these challenges, Xsolla is introducing trusted and widely used payment methods tailored to the needs of MENA gamers:

Broad Payment Access: Xsolla now supports 11 new local payment methods in the region, ensuring secure and seamless transactions while enhancing accessibility for 380 million gamers and payers across MENA

Xsolla now supports 11 new local payment methods in the region, ensuring secure and seamless transactions while enhancing accessibility for 380 million gamers and payers across MENA Preferred Regional Payment Methods: By integrating widely-used services such as Fawry Cash, which captures 55% of the cash payment market in Egypt, Sadad, a leading payment system in Saudi Arabia, and eFAWTEERcom, the top payment platform in Jordan, we can significantly boost credibility and drive adoption across the region

By integrating widely-used services such as Fawry Cash, which captures 55% of the cash payment market in Egypt, Sadad, a leading payment system in Saudi Arabia, and eFAWTEERcom, the top payment platform in Jordan, we can significantly boost credibility and drive adoption across the region Mobile-First Approach: In 2024, mobile games accounted for 52.1% of gaming revenue. Xsolla’s support for mobile wallets and carrier billing ensures accessibility for MENA’s mobile-dominant gaming audience

In 2024, mobile games accounted for 52.1% of gaming revenue. Xsolla’s support for mobile wallets and carrier billing ensures accessibility for MENA’s mobile-dominant gaming audience Revenue Growth for Developers: Expanding local payment options allows developers and publishers to tap into a fast-growing player base and drive increased transactions

“Expanding our payment offerings in the MENA region allows us to connect developers with millions of underserved gamers in this rapidly evolving market,” said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer of Xsolla. “With a tech-literate, youthful population and the rapid adoption of digital wallets and mobile payments, the MENA region is a golden opportunity for developers seeking to grow revenue and deepen player engagement.”

This expansion is part of Xsolla’s ongoing strategy to lead in game commerce innovation by addressing the complexities of regional payment landscapes. With this expansion in MENA, Xsolla now supports over 1,000+ payment methods by accepting transactions globally for video game developers and publishers.

Developers interested in enabling these new payment methods and unlocking the potential of the MENA region can learn more by visiting: xsolla.pro/rws25mena