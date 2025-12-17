Xsolla Expands MTN Mobile Money Support to Congo-Brazzaville and Zambia, Enhancing Access in Fast-Growing Markets

Graphic: Xsolla

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced the expansion of MTN Mobile Money (MTN MoMo) as part of its payment solution in Congo-Brazzaville and Zambia. This expansion builds on Xsolla’s existing MTN Mobile Money coverage across Africa, reinforcing its mission to make gaming payments more accessible, secure, and seamless for players and developers alike.

Mobile money is integral to daily life across both markets, with millions of active users and rapidly growing transaction volumes. Mobile money is a core pillar of the economy, accounting for over 5% of GDP and generating over $14.5 billion in mobile transactions in 2024 across selected countries. By extending MTN Mobile Money support to these markets, Xsolla enables developers to offer fast, trusted, and localized checkout experiences that meet players where they are.

Key benefits of the MTN Mobile Money integration include:

Instant, trusted payments: Players can enjoy secure, credit-card-free transactions with instant payment confirmations through MTN Mobile Money.

Players can enjoy secure, credit-card-free transactions with instant payment confirmations through MTN Mobile Money. Developer growth advantages: Through MTN Mobile Money, developers can boost conversion rates and reach millions of users across Africa's fast-growing markets via MTN Mobile Money’s extensive network.

Through MTN Mobile Money, developers can boost conversion rates and reach millions of users across Africa's fast-growing markets via MTN Mobile Money’s extensive network. Familiar local experience: Since MTN Mobile Money is already used for top-ups, bills, and daily purchases, integrating it at checkout creates a seamless and trusted payment experience.

“At Xsolla, we’re committed to empowering developers with payment solutions that meet players where they are,” said Chris Hewish, President at Xsolla. “By expanding MTN Mobile Money coverage, we’re helping developers provide fast, familiar, and frictionless ways to pay - supporting growth and accessibility across Africa’s vibrant gaming markets.”

With MTN Mobile Money, Xsolla continues to make it easier to pay, play, and succeed, helping developers reach more players and boost revenue across Africa.

