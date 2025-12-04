Xsolla Integrates MVola as a Payment Method to Enable Instant, Card-Free Payments for Gamers in Madagascar’s Mobile-First Market

Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company that helps developers launch, grow, and monetize their games, today announced that MVola, Madagascar’s number one digital wallet, is now available as a payment option for players across the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204268075/en/

Madagascar is a fast-growing, mobile-first market of 32 million people, where digital wallets are the primary driver of daily transactions. MVola, recently licensed as a digital bank, has established itself as the leading wallet in the country, with over 10 million users and powering more than 1 billion transactions annually. By adding MVola as a payment method to its portfolio, Xsolla removes the friction of card payments, enabling players to pay seamlessly with a trusted local method they already know and use every day.

Key benefits of the MVola integration include:

Instant confirmations: Players receive real-time payment verification, ensuring a smooth and seamless checkout experience without delays.

Players receive real-time payment verification, ensuring a smooth and seamless checkout experience without delays. No card needed: Payments can be completed directly via MVola, removing the need for cards and simplifying the process for gamers.

Payments can be completed directly via MVola, removing the need for cards and simplifying the process for gamers. Familiar, trusted, and higher conversion rates: Players familiar with a widely recognized local wallet mean reduced friction, increased trust, and higher conversion rates for developers.

“Integrating MVola is a game changer for both players and developers in Madagascar,” said Chris Hewish, President of Xsolla. “It meets users where they already transact daily and provides a seamless, trusted payment experience that drives engagement and growth.”

>From Madagascar to the world, Xsolla provides every payment method developers need to grow and monetize their games globally. Local payment methods are key - they ensure developers can reach every player, convert more transactions, and ultimately drive more sales and revenue. Now, with MVola, it’s easier than ever to pay, play, and succeed.

To learn more about or activate MVola payments for your game, visit: xsolla.pro/MVola