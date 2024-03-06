Xsolla Introduces a New Payment Option for Developers Seeking to Expand Into the Japanese Market

(Graphic: Xsolla)

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces the launch of Pay with PayPay for its global partners and video game players in Japan. Xsolla continually seeks to innovate gaming payment solutions to help mobile, PC, cloud, and web-based video game developers grow their audience and meet the needs of players around the globe. By offering this additional payment method at checkout, game developers worldwide can expand their reach into the Japanese market and meet the evolving needs of their players. This partnership also directly supports Xsolla’s commitment to the region and the new local office expansion in Tokyo, Japan, this past August.

With 58 million users and growing, PayPay is the largest Japanese mobile payment app, accepted both online and at physical retailers across Japan. Based on a 2022 study by Rakuten Insight, around 55% of shoppers in Japan prefer using PayPay, which holds a 45% market share in the QR code payment sector. Users create an account in the mobile app and connect a bank account or credit card to pay for everyday purchases.

"We're excited to connect PayPay to Xsolla and allow our global partners to reach a new audience and offer another payment option to their players," said Chris Hewish, CEO of Xsolla. "This partnership will give our partners increased coverage for their players in Japan and allow them to tap into the power of innovative payment tech, like QR codes."

Xsolla Payments simplifies the checkout journey with an intuitive, multi-platform UI, compatibility with popular mobile wallets, and access to 700+ payment methods and 130+ currencies in over 200+ regions. Its PayRank technology automatically surfaces and ranks the payment methods most relevant for each customer, like PayPay.

For more information about Pay with PayPay, please visit: xsolla.pro/paypay