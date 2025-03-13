Xsolla Introduces Innovative Game Commerce Solutions at GDC 2025

Graphic: Xsolla

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announces its participation at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025, taking place from March 17–21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. Xsolla will showcase new and enhanced solutions designed to help developers fund, market, launch, and monetize their games effectively as part of its We Bring Opportunities Together initiative.

“At Xsolla, we’re focused on breaking down the barriers that prevent developers from transforming their ideas into successful businesses,” said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla. “GDC is a key opportunity to connect with game creators and demonstrate how our solutions streamline game commerce, from launching a game to entering new markets and driving revenue growth.”

Xsolla will highlight advancements across its platform, including enhancements to the industry-leading Web Shop, Cloud Gaming, MENA Payment Solutions, and the launch of new revenue-driving tools.

XSOLLA’S LATEST GAME COMMERCE SOLUTIONS

Xsolla’s latest updates and new solutions address the evolving needs of developers worldwide, enhancing game monetization and player engagement.

Xsolla Web Shop – With over 500+ Web Shops launched, generating incremental revenue for mobile game developers, Xsolla Web Shop has introduced new personalization and mobile accessibility features to improve the player purchasing experience. Developers can use real-time player behavior data to create dynamic, personalized promotions that increase conversion rates with the new features, including Progressive Web Apps (PWA), automated regional pricing, and a customizable loyalty program, creating the opportunity to increase Lifetime Value (LTV) by up to +30 percent.

Xsolla Cloud Gaming – Created and launched two new user acquisition tools for developers. First, the Play Before Your Buy feature allows players to stream time-limited game demos before key purchase or continue play in the cloud. Secondly, players can now play their PC game on a mobile browser using a virtual controller overlay for extended play on the go. These updates attract new types of users and enhance engagement while lowering hardware barriers to premium gaming experiences. In addition, we have enhanced the backbone of the Xsolla Cloud Gaming offering with our latest integrated vendor partners - Amazon AWS and Tencent Cloud; partnering with Aethir on a new $1 million grant in cloud credits for developers. MENA Payment Solutions – Expanded coverage in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Bahrain, and Jordan, with 11 new localized payment methods to improve accessibility for 380 million gamers, taking the total payment methods available for game developers globally to over +1,000.

Expanded coverage in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Bahrain, and Jordan, with 11 new localized payment methods to improve accessibility for 380 million gamers, taking the total payment methods available for game developers globally to over +1,000. Xsolla Publishing Suite – A direct-to-consumer (D2C) commerce solution giving developers greater control over game distribution, monetization, and marketing strategies. Developers can sell game keys, pre-orders, and in-game content with seamless web and in-game commerce integration with cross-platform purchasing support. This ensures seamless transactions between web stores and in-game purchases and built-in marketing and analytics tools to help developers optimize their sales funnels.

A direct-to-consumer (D2C) commerce solution giving developers greater control over game distribution, monetization, and marketing strategies. Developers can sell game keys, pre-orders, and in-game content with seamless web and in-game commerce integration with cross-platform purchasing support. This ensures seamless transactions between web stores and in-game purchases and built-in marketing and analytics tools to help developers optimize their sales funnels. Xsolla Loyalty Program - Created a program to enable cashback rewards, cross-title loyalty programs, and tier-based incentives to drive repeat purchases and increase engagement with seamless integration with Xsolla Pay Station with no additional development.

Created a program to enable cashback rewards, cross-title loyalty programs, and tier-based incentives to drive repeat purchases and increase engagement with seamless integration with Xsolla Pay Station with no additional development. Xsolla Offerwall – Delivers revenue-sharing opportunities and player experiences for monetization and advertising by allowing non-paying players to earn in-game rewards through advertiser-driven tasks. It supports CPI, CPA, and CPC models, offering developers up to 90% revenue share—well above the industry average. The platform also enhances security with SMS-based user authentication to prevent fraud and ensure a smooth experience for both players and developers.

Delivers revenue-sharing opportunities and player experiences for monetization and advertising by allowing non-paying players to earn in-game rewards through advertiser-driven tasks. It supports CPI, CPA, and CPC models, offering developers up to 90% revenue share—well above the industry average. The platform also enhances security with SMS-based user authentication to prevent fraud and ensure a smooth experience for both players and developers. Xsolla Gold Gift Card – Provides a flexible payment option for players who want to purchase or gift in-game content. Available in both physical and digital formats, enabling co-branded promotions and cross-platform redemption across multiple platforms, delivering seamless redemptions across mobile, PC, and console.

Provides a flexible payment option for players who want to purchase or gift in-game content. Available in both physical and digital formats, enabling co-branded promotions and cross-platform redemption across multiple platforms, delivering seamless redemptions across mobile, PC, and console. Xsolla Ecosystem – A curated marketplace of pre-validated partners, helping developers streamline vendor selection and reduce operational costs. Pre-integrated partners like G-Core, Game Analytics, Adikteev, and AppsFlyer provide trusted third-party services and seamless integration with Xsolla’s monetization, distribution, and payment solutions.

A curated marketplace of pre-validated partners, helping developers streamline vendor selection and reduce operational costs. Pre-integrated partners like G-Core, Game Analytics, Adikteev, and AppsFlyer provide trusted third-party services and seamless integration with Xsolla’s monetization, distribution, and payment solutions. Xsolla Partner Network - Introducing advanced influencer marketing tools, making it easier for developers to collaborate with Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok content creators. AI-powered creator discovery, helping developers find the best influencers for their campaigns with built-in promo code and game key distribution tools, streamlining influencer partnerships and creator storefronts on Xsolla Mall, allowing influencers to sell digital game content directly to their audiences.

XSOLLA AT GDC 2025

Day Of The Devs 2025 Sponsored By Xsolla

Sunday, March 16 | 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM | The Midway, 900 Marin Street

Day of the Devs is a dedicated event celebrating independent game developers. It provides a unique opportunity in an inclusive space for indie developers to showcase their creative and innovative projects to a broader audience, which includes industry professionals, media, and gaming enthusiasts. Space is limited, so register here today!

Xsolla Booth at Moscone

Booth WL1-2 | Moscone West Lobby | Monday, March 17 - Friday, March 21

Attendees may visit the Xsolla booth located in Moscone West 1st floor lobby. New look, same expert team. Stop by with your questions. Take advantage of today’s opportunities and maximize your game’s commerce efforts. Enjoy SWAG giveaways, product demos, a comfortable lounge space, and more. See you there!

Xsolla’s Open House

Monday, March 17 - Thursday, March 20 | 09:00 AM - 6:00 PM | Friday, March 21 | 09:00 AM - 3:00 PM | The Howard - 661 Howard St.

Everyone is invited - no GDC badge is required! Please join Xsolla at our exclusive Open House all week, steps away, and immerse yourself in a relaxed setting to connect with industry leaders, explore innovative solutions, and learn about best practices with great companies. Enjoy hands-on product demos, insightful conversations, and a comfortable space to unwind - all while discovering new ways to maximize your gaming business.

Join Xsolla GDC Mixer

Monday, March 17 | 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM | The Howard, 661 Howard St.

The Xsolla GDC Mixer in partnership with AppsFlyer, AWS, and Nazara Technologies is a fantastic opportunity to join the gaming community for a light snack and soft drinks, share your current work, and receive expert input. If you’re an indie developer or creator, hurry up and register! There are a limited number of invitations for this event. Invitees will be notified by email. To submit your interest, click here: https://events.xsolla.com/xsollagdcmixer

Xsolla Salons

Monday, March 17 - Thursday, March 20 | The Howard, 661 Howard St.

Xsolla Salons with gaming experts will gather at The Howard for open, insightful conversations that move our industry forward. To submit your interest, click here: https://xsolla.com/salons

Xsolla Game Night

Tuesday, March 18 | 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM | Moscone South Esplanade rooms #154 & #156

An evening of classic table games like UNO™, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots™, and many more. Are you a soccer fan?? This year, we’re bringing Electronic Arts’ legendary EA FC 2025 for Playstation™, AND we're introducing a pop quiz with a chance at prizes! Doors open at 6:00 PM, with light snacks and soft drinks to keep you powered up. Play with fellow game enthusiasts, meet great people, and socialize early ahead of GDC!

XSOLLA SPEAKING SESSIONS AT GDC 2025

The Industry: Where We Have Been & Where We Are Going

Tuesday, March 18 | 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM | Moscone West Room #2024

Chris Hewish explores the evolution of gaming, emerging trends, and the future for developers and publishers. The video game industry has evolved from niche entertainment to a global economic powerhouse fueled by rapid technological advancements, shifting player expectations, and new business models. In this session, we’ll look back at the key milestones that have shaped the industry—from the rise of digital distribution and free-to-play monetization to the emergence of cross-platform play and live-service gaming. Join Chris for a deep dive into the past, present, and future of gaming, with insights on how to navigate the industry’s next significant shifts.

The Scariest Threat In Mobile Gaming: Losing Control Of Your Players

Tuesday, March 18 | 10:50 AM – 11:50 AM | Moscone West Room #2024

Berkley Egenes and Josephine Friday discuss how Web Shops help developers regain control over sales, marketing, and player relationships. In mobile gaming, the biggest nightmare isn’t player churn or high UA costs—it’s losing control of your players. When you rely solely on third-party platforms, you give away valuable player data, sacrifice revenue to hefty platform fees, and limit your ability to engage your audience directly. The scariest part? You’re building someone else’s business instead of your own.

Xsolla Pay - Powering Payments, P(l)ay By New Rules

Tuesday, March 18 | 1:20 PM – 1:50 PM | Moscone West Room #2024

Svante Westerberg from Xsolla and Rafael Morgan from Crazygames share how outdated payment models limit revenue and how Xsolla Pay enables global reach and seamless transactions. In gaming, payments aren’t just about transactions—they shape the player experience. Yet, many developers are playing by outdated rules, losing revenue to high fees, limited payment options, and platform restrictions. But what if you could change the game? With new advancements in payment technology, developers now have more control than ever. Imagine offering players seamless, frictionless checkout experiences, supporting their preferred payment methods worldwide, and unlocking new markets without barriers.

Breaking Myths: The Truth About Measuring UX and Player Acquisition in Mobile Games

Tuesday, March 18 | 2:10 PM – 2:40 PM | Moscone West Room #2024

Berkley Egenes from Xsolla and Adam Smart from AppsFlyer break down misleading metrics, player retention strategies, and effective acquisition tactics. When we discuss experience and player acquisition in mobile games, there’s no shortage of myths, misleading metrics, and guesswork. Are your ads bringing in valuable players —or installs that churn? Does your UX keep players engaged, or are hidden friction points driving them away? It’s time to cut through the noise and get to the actual data. In this session, we’re bringing in Xsolla’s Partners at AppsFlyer and a real success story to share real-life case studies and hard-hitting insights on measuring, analyzing, and optimizing retention and acquisition more effectively.

The Dirty Truth About Funding And Games

Tuesday, March 18 | 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM | Moscone West Room #2024

Justin Berenbaum from Xsolla, Jenny Xu from Talofa Games, and Tony Grayson from Summitsphere uncover the biggest mistakes in game funding and how developers can secure investment successfully. Securing funding for your game can be the difference between launching a hit or watching your project crash and burn. But too many developers fall into the same traps—signing bad deals, giving up too much control, or running out of money at the worst possible moment. Don’t let that be you.

Gaming in 2030: The Future of Play

Tuesday, March 18 | 3:50 PM – 4:20 PM | Moscone West Room #2024

Sam Gaglani and industry partners explore the future of gaming, personalization, and new monetization models. The video game industry is evolving faster than ever—so what will gaming look like in 2030? In a future-focused session, we’ll explore the technologies, trends, and challenges shaping the next era of gaming. From hyper-personalized experiences to new ways of owning and monetizing content, we’ll dive into what’s coming—and how studios can stay ahead of the curve.

Influencers in Gaming: Hype? Hustle? Huge ROI?

Tuesday, March 18 | 4:40 PM – 5:10 PM | Moscone West Room #2024

Rix Tran and partners will talk about the impact of influencers in gaming. Influencers are everywhere in gaming—driving hype, shaping player opinions, and making or breaking game launches. But are they worth the investment, or is the industry stuck chasing clout with no clear ROI? In this no-nonsense session, we’ll break down the real impact of influencers in gaming. From massive successes to costly misfires, we’ll explore what works, what doesn’t, and how to tell the difference.

WTF: Web3, Tokens and Fun!

Tuesday, March 18 | 5:30 PM – 6:00 PM | Moscone West Room #2024

Lee Jacobson and Rytis Joseph Jan from Xsolla and Jose Anaya from MatterLabs/ZKsync look candidly at the state of Web3 gaming, separating hype from real opportunities. Web3 promised to change gaming forever with player ownership, decentralized economies, and new monetization models. But let’s be honest: the road has been anything but smooth. So, where do we go from here? Most importantly, how do we make Web3 games that are truly fun—not just financial experiments disguised as gameplay? Join us as we separate fact from fiction, share hard-earned lessons, and explore the future of blockchain-powered gaming.

CONNECT WITH XSOLLA AT GDC 2025

Schedule a meeting with Xsolla’s game commerce experts: GDC 2025 | Schedule a meeting with Xsolla

Learn more about speaking sessions and networking events: Join us at GDC 2025! | Xsolla