Xsolla Launches Loyalty as a Service for Game Developers to Build Stronger Connections With Players

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announces the launch of an innovative, customizable loyalty as a service solution designed to help developers seamlessly integrate rewards into their games’ purchase flows. This solution empowers developers to increase LTV and convert more non-paying players by enabling them to earn and redeem points, boosting engagement, retention, and recurring revenue while requiring minimal setup. The developers’ loyalty programs can be set up across direct-to-consumer stores, web shops, and Xsolla Pay Station for a seamless checkout experience for players.

Unlike programs offered by third-party platforms, Xsolla’s solution ensures developers retain complete control over user data and relationships while providing expert guidance and best practices to maximize efficiency. The program is fully customizable, allowing developers to tailor loyalty point titles, icons, and configurations to align with their games’ brand identity and player behavior.

Developers can create programs suited to their unique goals with features such as:

Cashback Rewards: Offer players a percentage of their purchases as cashback points for discounts on future purchases

Offer players a percentage of their purchases as cashback points for discounts on future purchases Loyalty Points: Sell items players can exclusively redeem using points seamlessly integrated into direct-to-consumer platforms, like web shops, for mobile, PC, and web games

Sell items players can exclusively redeem using points seamlessly integrated into direct-to-consumer platforms, like web shops, for mobile, PC, and web games Cross-Title Loyalty Programs: Publishers with multiple games can drive cross-marketing efforts by rewarding players across their entire catalog

Publishers with multiple games can drive cross-marketing efforts by rewarding players across their entire catalog Tier-Based Rewards: Encourage players to reach spending milestones with rewards such as discounts, content, or personalized welcome gifts

These features ensure players can redeem loyalty points for discounts, exclusive content, or partial payments, creating a seamless and rewarding experience.

“While platforms are focused on building and maintaining their relationships with games, Xsolla is giving developers the tools to create personalized loyalty programs for direct-to-consumer journeys,” said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla. “It enables developers to drive player retention, increase revenue, and build stronger player relationships—all while maintaining complete control over the loyalty program mechanics.”

The Loyalty as a Service solution is designed to be easy to integrate via the Xsolla Publisher Account, eliminating the need for coding and accelerating time-to-market. Developers already accepting payments with Pay Station are offered a one-click experience to launch the solution for their stores, in-game or in-app.

