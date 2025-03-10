Xsolla Launches the Xsolla Gold Gift Card to Enhance Game Brand Visibility Through Physical and Digital Channels, Offering Gamers a New Way to Pay

(Graphic: Xsolla)

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announces the launch of the Xsolla Gold Gift Card, a flexible payment solution designed to enhance how gamers purchase, gift, and redeem virtual goods. Available in physical and digital formats, the Xsolla Gold Gift Card provides players with an accessible and convenient way to engage with their favorite games across multiple platforms.

As the global gift card market is projected to reach $5.3 trillion by 2033, developers face increasing opportunities to expand their monetization strategies and engage players more effectively. The Xsolla Gold Gift Card offers a seamless way for players to acquire in-game items, gift content to friends, and redeem rewards, enriching their gaming experience. This solution unlocks new revenue streams for developers, enhances brand visibility, and enables targeted marketing initiatives, including co-branded promotions and customized campaigns.

Discover the standout benefits making this gift card a game-changer for players and developers:

Flexible Distribution Options: Includes physical and digital cards, ensuring broad accessibility for players worldwide

Includes physical and digital cards, ensuring broad accessibility for players worldwide Enhanced Community Engagement: Encourages players to share gaming experiences through gifting, fostering deeper connections within gaming communities

Encourages players to share gaming experiences through gifting, fostering deeper connections within gaming communities Monetization and Marketing Opportunities: Leverages gift cards for cross-promotions, partnerships with retail brands, and exclusive in-game offers, driving increased engagement and revenue for developers

Leverages gift cards for cross-promotions, partnerships with retail brands, and exclusive in-game offers, driving increased engagement and revenue for developers Cross-Platform Usability: Fully compatible across multiple platforms and game titles, catering to a diverse player base with various spending preferences

“We’re excited to offer a gift card to help simplify how players purchase and share virtual goods while helping developers increase player retention and engagement through strategic integrations,” said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer of Xsolla. “The Xsolla Gold Gift Card allows us to continue innovating, enhancing how players interact with their favorite games and how developers can reach a broader audience.”

The Xsolla Gold Gift Card will be available in various denominations, adapting to different player needs. Developers can integrate these cards into their ecosystems to enhance player engagement and drive monetization through tailored campaigns and promotions.

For more information about the Xsolla Gold Gift Card, visit: xsolla.pro/rws25ggc