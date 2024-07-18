Xsolla Mobile SDK Streamlines In-App Payments, as Well as Payments for Out-of-Store Alternative Distribution Across iOS and Android Platforms

(Graphic: Xsolla)

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces the launch of its Mobile Software Development Kit (SDK). Whether you want to expand your payment options, go direct-to-consumer/out-of-store, or simply improve your game’s revenue potential, Xsolla Mobile SDK is the gateway to efficiently and effectively achieve these goals. This release introduces a pivotal solution for the DMA Age, empowering developers worldwide to seamlessly integrate their games on Android and iOS platforms with a global payment solution and web shop. Such integration significantly broadens the potential for mobile game monetization worldwide and unlocks new distribution channels. Game developers like Gaijin Network LTD (Crossout), Artstorm (Modern Warships), LINGCHAI (HONG KONG) LIMITED (Fantasy Tales: Sword and Magic), and ULTRAHORSE (SquadBlast) already use Xsolla SDK to monetize their games.

The launch of the Xsolla Mobile SDK aligns with recent legislative changes worldwide, including in the European Union, particularly the Digital Markets Act (DMA), and confirmed roll-out in Japan and the UK in 2025. This shift represents a critical development in the digital marketplace, providing developers with new monetization avenues to help drive more profits by going beyond traditional app store limitations.

Xsolla’s Mobile SDK Enables Out-of-Store Transactions

Xsolla's Mobile SDK streamlines the process for developers seeking distribution solutions outside the Google Play and App Store. The SDK enables Pay Station to be the primary option for accepting payments for out-of-store transactions. Android developers can integrate it into a self-distributed APK, distributed with channeling partners supporting alternative billing methods. It is also tailored for Web Distribution and App Marketplaces for iOS notarized Apps. Moreover, it is compatible with various game engines, from Unity to Native, making it a versatile and valuable tool for developers looking to enhance their in-game payment experience. Xsolla Mobile SDK complements a Web Shop to enhance out-of-store distribution strategies.

Xsolla’s Mobile SDK Enhances In-Store Transactions with Compliance under DMA

The SDK's features include seamless integration into games already supported by the Google Play Billing Library or Apple StoreKit integrations. Xsolla's Mobile SDK provides additional functionality or replaces billing options tailored to meet Google Play (UCB) and Apple's requirements under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). With Xsolla’s Mobile SDK, games can accept payments with 700+ local payment methods in 200+ territories.

As new regulations emerge, this SDK ensures a smooth expansion to new billing models while maintaining compliance with platform requirements powered by Xsolla Pay Station in other regions.

"With the introduction of our Mobile SDK, Xsolla reaffirms its commitment to supporting mobile game developers through the evolving digital and regulatory economy," said David Stelzer, President of Xsolla. "We're here to help developers navigate the regulatory and compliance changes easily, providing them with the tools to expand their payment options, reduce commission costs, and ultimately drive greater profitability for their mobile games."

The newly released Xsolla Mobile SDK for Android has been available for developers worldwide since today, with iOS support in early access available for those operating within the European Union.

Developers can access the SDK and detailed integration guides by visiting:

Xsolla's Developer Portal Xsolla Mobile SDK