Xsolla Partner Network Enhances Developer and Creator Experience in Marketing With New Features and Data Insights

Graphic: Xsolla

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, introduces significant updates to the Xsolla Partner Network, an advanced affiliate marketing engine designed to connect game developers with content creators. These updates enhance the experience for both developers and creators by introducing new interaction tools, expanded data accessibility, and deeper integrations with the Xsolla Rainmaker platform.

The growing influence of content creators on platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok has reshaped game marketing strategies. Developers increasingly seek streamlined ways to discover, manage, and measure creator partnerships. The Xsolla Partner Network addresses this demand by providing an all-in-one solution for creating and scaling performance-based campaigns, now with added tools to enhance usability and campaign success.

New Xsolla Partner Network updates significantly benefit developers and creators, enhancing their ability to collaborate effectively and succeed in their goals.

For developers, the platform now offers:

Enhanced search functionality to discover, compare, and invite creators who best align with campaign goals

to discover, compare, and invite creators who best align with campaign goals Detailed creator profiles with insights such as concurrent viewer metrics, games played, and campaign performance, enabling developers to make informed decisions

with insights such as concurrent viewer metrics, games played, and campaign performance, enabling developers to make informed decisions Integration with Xsolla Rainmaker data from Twitch and YouTube Gaming, providing robust analytics like streamer views, follower counts, and game-specific performance data for data-driven decision-making

from Twitch and YouTube Gaming, providing robust analytics like streamer views, follower counts, and game-specific performance data for data-driven decision-making Streamlined collaboration tools , including direct distribution of promo codes, tracking links, and game keys

, including direct distribution of promo codes, tracking links, and game keys A flexible revenue share model, allowing developers to set customizable commission rates for creators driving successful transactions

Creators gain access to a comprehensive creator toolkit designed to simplify campaign management and accelerate growth. The redesigned interface provides intuitive tools and features that make managing campaigns, engaging audiences, and enhancing content creation easier. By removing the 50-subscriber minimum threshold, the platform is now accessible to micro creators, enabling them to kickstart their careers.

Additional features for creators include:

Real-time performance tracking , offering insights into campaign results.

, offering insights into campaign results. User-friendly account navigation , simplifying platform usage.

, simplifying platform usage. Opportunities to partner directly with game developers , helping creators grow their audience and monetize their work by driving sales for games and in-game content featured at Xsolla Mall.

, helping creators grow their audience and monetize their work by driving sales for games and in-game content featured at Xsolla Mall. Creator sites at Xsolla Mall enable creators to resell digital content, showcase campaign details, collect donations, and share links to all social media platforms to increase visibility.

enable creators to resell digital content, showcase campaign details, collect donations, and share links to all social media platforms to increase visibility. Overlays , providing game-branded promotional graphics and animations for live streams to boost engagement and drive awareness.

, providing game-branded promotional graphics and animations for live streams to boost engagement and drive awareness. Chatbot isdesigned to share tracking links and promo codes in real-time chats during gameplay, reward viewers, and engage the community.

With these updates, the Xsolla Partner Network empowers developers and creators to collaborate seamlessly, unlocking new opportunities for success in the evolving landscape of game marketing.

“The Xsolla Partner Network has always been a powerful tool for developers to grow their games and for creators to monetize their passion,” said Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla. “With these new features, we enable seamless collaboration between developers and creators, ensuring both can achieve their goals more effectively.”

Xsolla Partner Network’s updates are now available to developers, publishers, and creators worldwide. To learn more, visit: https://xsolla.pro/rws25pn