Xsolla Set to Launch the Xsolla StarNest Academy and Incubator Program in Baku

Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, has announced a strategic partnership with StarNest and Azerbaijan’s Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) to establish the Xsolla StarNest Academy and Incubator Program. This transformative collaboration was unveiled at the region's largest gaming festival, Gamesummit Winter Edition 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Gamesummit Winter Edition 2024 spotlighted the growth of the gaming industry in Azerbaijan, featuring discussions on trends, global best practices, and presentations of locally developed games. At the festival, IDDA and Xsolla revealed plans to empower local developers, game designers, and studios with cutting-edge training, incubation and accelerator programs, and access to financial and technological resources. This partnership will redefine Azerbaijan's role in the global gaming industry while fostering local talent and innovation.

“This collaboration opens up extensive opportunities for implementing joint projects that will drive the development of Azerbaijan's gaming sector,” said Yevgeniya Bikmurzina, Head of IDDA's Innovation Ecosystem Department. “Azerbaijani game studios will have access to the tools and resources needed to make a mark in the global market.”

“This partnership represents a significant milestone for Xsolla as we collaborate with Azerbaijani leaders to unlock the region’s potential,” said Rytis Joseph Jan, SVP of Global Strategic Partnerships at Xsolla. “By combining our global expertise with the visionary leadership of our partners, we aim to empower the next generation of talent in Azerbaijan and drive meaningful innovation with global impact.”

Xsolla Incubator & Accelerator in Azerbaijan

The Xsolla Incubator and Accelerator will support Azerbaijan's game development community by providing tools, mentorship, and resources to turn ideas into successful projects. The Incubator will help early-stage developers refine concepts, gain technical expertise, and collaborate with international experts. The Accelerator will assist established studios in scaling their projects, offering access to funding, mentorship, and global industry connections. These programs aim to position Azerbaijan as a key player in the gaming industry, creating opportunities for local talent to succeed globally.

Xsolla StarNest Academy

The Xsolla StarNest Academy will provide 90 young individuals with specialized training in game development. Additionally, an incubation program will launch in 2025 to support local game studios, offering mentorship from international experts, access to financial resources, and opportunities to showcase games globally.

StarNest, an Azerbaijani telecommunications company, will lead efforts to secure a dedicated facility for the Academy, ensuring an environment conducive to growth and learning. IDDA will offer strategic oversight to align the initiative with Azerbaijan’s national goals for digital transformation.

Regional Headquarters

Xsolla is also exploring options to establish its regional headquarters for Central Asia in Baku to further support its commitment to the community and game developers in the region. Not only will it serve as a regional hub, but also a technology center for the leading edge development and support of its industry leading solutions.

With the Xsolla StarNest partnership this marks a new chapter for Azerbaijan’s gaming sector reflecting the shared vision to position the country as a regional game development and digital innovation leader.

This groundbreaking collaboration sets the stage for Azerbaijan to become a hub for gaming innovation and talent development. For more information, please visit: xsolla.blog/azerbaijan