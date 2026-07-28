You can’t secure the unknown: Why IT asset visibility is a business imperative

Valene Nagiah, head: asset tracking and management, V-Track.

Too many organisations are overspending on IT and increasing business risk by depending on outdated and inadequate IT asset management models.

This is according to Valene Nagiah, head of V-Track asset tracking and management, who says smart IT asset tracking can reduce IT costs by as much as 20%, and significantly improve risk management and security.

Growing out of control

Nagiah says many local organisations still rely on spreadsheets and manual inputs to keep track of IT assets – often because these approaches have been in the place since the company was a start-up.

“Companies might start with a handful of employees and manually input everyone’s names and device serial numbers on a spreadsheet. But before they know it, they’ve grown and have 5 000 assets. Employees work across multiple locations using laptops, mobile devices and cloud-based applications, making it difficult to maintain an accurate, real-time view of assets. Some are stolen. Some are never returned. Some are missing. And they can’t track them,” she says.

“Outdated asset tracking complicates employee onboarding and offboarding, software licence management and addressing cyber security and compliance requirements. Without automated asset management processes, organisations struggle to maintain visibility, control costs, reduce risk and make informed IT decisions.”

A lack of visibility into IT assets is no longer just an IT issue – it is a business risk, she says. Some of the biggest risks associated with poor IT asset visibility include unknown or unmanaged devices falling outside of security policies and patch management processes, over-purchasing of hardware, insurance and audit complications and reduced operational efficiency.

Without knowing where devices are, who is using them and what data they contain, businesses increase their risk of data breaches and potential regulatory penalties, she emphasises.

Another key challenge is controlling software licence spending, she says. “A user may have Microsoft 10 installed on my laptop, and the previous version as well. So, the company is double paying for software licences in many instances. They may also be paying for software licences for former employees. Conversely, they may also unknowingly become under-licensed, exposing themselves to audit risks and unexpected costs.”

Gaining IT asset visibility

Nagiah says organisations that maintain a single, accurate view of their IT assets – from laptops and mobile devices to servers, peripherals and software – are better positioned to reduce security risk, improve compliance, optimise IT expenditure, increase operational efficiency and make faster, data-driven business decisions. Smart IT asset tracking helps businesses maximise the value of their IT investments while reducing risk, she notes.

V-Track smart IT asset tracking provides a comprehensive, real-time view of an organisation's IT assets through a single, easy-to-use platform. Beyond traditional asset registers, V-Track combines asset life cycle management, tracking, reporting and compliance capabilities to give businesses greater visibility and control over their IT environment.

V-Track offers customisable dashboards and reporting that enable organisations to make informed decisions, optimise asset utilisation and manage costs more effectively. V-Track is also scalable and flexible, making it suitable for organisations of all sizes and adaptable to different industries and operational requirements.

“Rather than simply recording assets, V-Track helps organisations proactively manage their IT estates, reduce risk, improve operational efficiency and maximise the return on their technology investments,” Nagiah says.

“The moment organisations implement V-Track, the solution justifies its cost,” she says. “Organisations immediately start saving on software and IT asset management. They find they have laptops that are underutilised, over-utilised or approaching end of life. They can track the location of their assets, monitor the condition and performance of assets and run custom reports.”

V-Track is an advanced, cost-effective and proudly South African solution, Nagiah notes. V-Track is backed by a South African team that understands local business challenges and provides responsive, personalised support.

To learn more about V-Track, click here: IT Asset Management Software | V-Track South Africa.

To get a free 15-day trial or demo, click here: Request A Demo | V-Track IT Asset Management Software.