Zakhe Khuzwayo, Chief Financial Officer at InnoVent. (Image: AI-enhanced)

Finance leaders spend countless hours calculating return on investment. They measure technology, property, acquisitions and every line item that promises future growth. Yet one of the highest returning investments any organisation can make is rarely measured at all. It does not depreciate, cannot be traded and never appears as an asset on a balance sheet. It is a young person's potential.

There is an African proverb that says it takes a village to raise a child. In reality, it also takes a village to develop a graduate into a confident professional. Financial support opens the first door, but mentorship, guidance, career preparation and opportunity are what help young people walk through it.

The organisations creating the greatest long-term impact understand that transforming lives is never the work of one company alone.

The World Bank has consistently found that investment in human capital is one of the strongest drivers of long-term economic growth, productivity and national competitiveness. Countries that invest in education and skills do not simply produce more graduates.

They build stronger economies, more innovative businesses and greater social mobility. For companies, the same principle applies. Investing in people creates value that compounds over decades rather than financial years.

South Africa offers countless examples of talent that exists but opportunity does not. Every year, academically capable students abandon or delay tertiary education because of financial constraints, while employers continue searching for skilled professionals in finance, engineering, technology and the sciences.

Closing that gap requires more than funding, it requires an ecosystem of organisations committed to helping students succeed long after the bursary has been awarded.

That philosophy is central to The InnoVent Foundation's approach. Working alongside partners including Empowered People Solutions, the Rural Education Access Programme, Educrowd and its own referral networks, the foundation helps students navigate every stage of their journey.

Empowered People Solutions prepares students for employment through CV development and career readiness programmes. Russell Davies and the Rural Education Access Programme provide educational guidance and support, while Tshepo Hlongwane from Educrowd and Queen Mohale from The InnoVent Foundation mentor students and connect them with opportunities through their extensive networks.

Together, these partners demonstrate that changing a life requires far more than writing a cheque.

One person who understands this is Angelique Rossouw, who lives with hearing loss and received support through the InnoVent Bursary Programme while studying at the University of Pretoria. Today, she is the founder of her own industrial relations, labour law and human resources consultancy.

Rossouw says receiving the InnoVent bursary changed her life in ways that go far beyond financial assistance. "It allowed me to obtain a quality education, pursue my ambitions and eventually start my own business. More importantly, it gave me confidence. It showed me that my hearing disability did not define my future."

Stories like Rossouw's demonstrate something often overlooked in corporate social investment. The return is not simply a graduate. It is an entrepreneur, an employer and someone creating value for other businesses.

According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, nearly 40% of workers' core skills are expected to change by 2030, making investment in education and continuous skills development one of the defining competitive advantages for both countries and businesses. Organisations that strengthen the future talent pipeline today will be better positioned to compete tomorrow.

For Zakhe Khuzwayo, Chief Financial Officer at InnoVent, that changes the way success should be measured. "When we support a student, we are not simply helping them obtain a qualification. We are investing in someone who may go on to lead a business, create jobs, support a family or mentor the next generation. None of that happens in isolation.”

“It happens because organisations, mentors, educators and employers come together to create opportunities that no one could create alone," he adds.

The impact rarely stops with one individual. Graduates become the first professionals in their families. They become role models for younger siblings, mentors within their communities and, in many cases, future employers themselves.

Every partner, mentor and organisation involved contributes to a ripple effect that reaches far beyond a single student. The value created cannot be measured in annual reports alone because it continues multiplying long after graduation.

Perhaps this is the question more businesses should be asking. Not how much was spent on corporate social investment this year, but how many lives are creating value because a community of people chose to invest in their potential. After all, it takes a village to raise a child. It also takes a village to build the leaders, innovators and employers who will shape South Africa's future.