Your IT asset register is probably lying to you

Marcelle Steyn, Strategic Sales Lead at InnoVent.

Most CIOs believe they have a technology cost problem but many actually have a visibility problem. The uncomfortable reality is that a surprising amount of technology inside organisations today is either underutilised, misplaced, sitting in storage, assigned incorrectly or no longer being actively used at all.

Yet businesses continue paying for it, managing it and carrying it on their books as if it is delivering value.

The bigger an organisation becomes, the harder this problem becomes to detect. According to Gartner, CIOs in 2026 are under increasing pressure to optimise technology investments while simultaneously supporting growth, cyber security and digital transformation initiatives.

Gartner identifies cost optimisation and technology investment efficiency as key priorities for technology leaders navigating economic uncertainty and growing demands on IT budgets.

The challenge is that many organisations cannot optimise what they cannot see. Over time, devices move between departments, employees leave, equipment is replaced, projects end, temporary deployments become permanent and hardware gets stored for future use that never arrives.

What begins as a well-governed environment gradually develops blind spots. The result is what many technology leaders are now discovering: the asset register and the actual environment no longer tell the same story.

This creates a hidden drain on IT budgets. Organisations may be paying for support, maintenance, insurance, storage, management or lease commitments on equipment that is no longer contributing meaningful value. At the same time, procurement teams may be purchasing new devices because existing assets cannot be located or accurately accounted for.

The financial impact can be significant, but the operational impact is often worse. When visibility deteriorates, refresh planning becomes difficult, security risks increase, audits become more complex, asset recovery rates decline and technology decisions become reactive rather than strategic.

Many organisations focus heavily on acquiring technology but spend far less time managing it throughout its life cycle. That approach made sense when hardware was relatively inexpensive and easy to replace.

In today's environment, where budgets are under pressure and technology investments face greater scrutiny, every asset needs to justify its existence.

The conversation CIOs should be having is no longer simply about procurement, it’s about accountability.

Do you know where every asset is?

Do you know where every asset is? Do you know who is using it?

Do you know who is using it? Do you know whether it is delivering value?

Do you know whether it is delivering value? Do you know what happens to it when it reaches the end of its useful life?

For many organisations, the honest answer is no.

This is why asset visibility is rapidly becoming a strategic issue rather than an administrative one. The organisations extracting the most value from their technology investments are not necessarily spending more. They are managing what they already have more effectively.

Technology should not disappear into the environment after deployment. It should remain visible, accountable and aligned with business objectives throughout its entire life cycle. The irony is that many organisations continue searching for savings in procurement negotiations while significant value remains hidden inside their existing asset base.

Before approving the next technology purchase, it may be worth asking a more difficult question. Are you certain you know what you already own?