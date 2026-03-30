Yubico Appoints Poupak Modirassari Enbom as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Global Momentum and Drive Market Leadership

Yubico (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: YUBICO), the creator of the most secure passkeys and a leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today announced the appointment of Poupak Enbom as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

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Enbom joins Yubico at a pivotal moment as organizations worldwide accelerate the shift to phishing-resistant authentication and modern identity security in the age of AI.

“We’re excited to welcome Poupak to Yubico,” said Jerrod Chong, acting chief executive officer, Yubico. “As the threat landscape evolves with AI-driven attacks and increasing automation, organizations are rethinking how they secure digital identities of both humans and AI agents at scale. She brings a unique combination of technical depth, global leadership, and customer-first mindset that will help us continue to expand our impact and support our customers and partners around the world.”

Enbom brings deep experience in cybersecurity and identity security, having built and led global go-to-market organizations across sales and marketing. With a foundation in engineering and a track record of leading cross-functional business initiatives, she brings a 360-degree perspective on the business that enables organizations to scale securely while staying grounded in business outcomes.

At Yubico, Enbom will lead the company’s global marketing and business development organizations, aligning strategy, leverage sales and execution to accelerate demand and grow revenue. As a core part of its go-to-market strategy, she’ll focus on strengthening executive engagement and advancing Yubico’s leadership in hardware-backed authentication and passwordless adoption: to protect our digital world from AI-Powered Adversary-in-the-Middle Phishing.

“Yubico built the foundation of modern authentication and continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future, along with setting the standard for phishing-resistant security and delivering the original passkey,” said Enbom. “What stands out is not only the company’s innovation, but its deep commitment to customers to build open, trusted solutions that scale globally. I’m excited to join this mission-driven team and help more organizations and users to protect digital identities in an increasingly complex threat landscape.