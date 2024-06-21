ZADNA hikes domain name registration fees

Molehe Wesi, CEO of .ZA Domain Name Authority. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

The .ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) has announced increased domain name registration and renewal fees in South Africa.

In a statement, the organisation says these changes are part of the “ongoing commitment to fostering a dynamic and adaptable domain environment that meets the evolving needs of the industry”.

ZADNA is a not-for-profit company with a mandate to regulate the .za namespace and ensure its efficient use, management and administration. It is accountable to its members and the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies.

“In response to a comprehensive financial analysis and the impacts of inflation and foreign exchange rates on operational expenditures, ZADNA has recognised the necessity for a registry fee adjustment,” says Molehe Wesi, CEO of ZADNA.

“This decision follows thorough consultations with industry stakeholders and aligns with current economic developments and operational needs.”

From 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025, ZADNA will implement a 5.23% consumer price index (CPI)-linked adjustment in the rate of billable transactions for all domains registered and renewed under the four commercial second-level domains (co.za, org.za, net.za and web.za).

The organisation says this adjustment will change the registration and renewal fee from R55 to R61 per domain name.

It points out that to ensure transparency and predictability, ZADNA projects indicative adjustment rates for the subsequent years of 6.56% for 2025/26 and 6.15% for 2026/27.

“These figures will be confirmed annually in July, based on the prevailing CPI, allowing for industry implementation in October of every year. We encourage all stakeholders to align their communications and timelines with these changes to facilitate a smooth transition,” adds Wesi.

In addition, ZADNA has announced the launch of the Non-Commercial Development Fund. Following the implementation of the fee adjustment, it says the ZA Registry Central (ZARC) will collect and transfer accumulated funds monthly to support non-commercial initiatives and capacity developments within the .za namespace.

“Based on an extensive public consultative process, ZADNA will introduce a policy change to allow multi-year registrations and renewals, enabling terms of up to five years. This new option will coexist with the current annual registration and renewal structure, providing registrants with greater flexibility and choice,” says Wesi.

“We are targeting the implementation of this policy by 1 October 2024. Over the next three months, ZADNA will collaborate closely with ZARC and the registrar community to ensure a seamless transition. We are confident these measures will significantly benefit the .za domain namespace and its users.”