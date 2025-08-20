Zed Raises $32M Series B Led by Sequoia to Scale Collaborative AI Coding Vision

Zed Industries, creator of the high-performance open-source code editor Zed, today announced it has raised $32 million in Series B funding led by Sequoia Capital, bringing total funding to over $42 million. The investment will accelerate development of new capabilities that enable real-time collaboration between developers and AI agents directly within code.

Contextual and Collaborative Coding for the AI Era

Zed is building persistent, contextual conversations tied directly to code. Unlike Git, which enables collaboration through commits and branches but leaves developers working alone between commits, Zed's approach captures ongoing discussions and decisions as they happen using character-level permalinks powered by conflict-free replicated data types (CRDTs).

“We're building fundamentally better primitives for collaborative coding, which will allow conversations with teammates and agents to take place directly within the IDE," said Nathan Sobo, CEO and co-founder of Zed. “By durably linking conversations to specific sections of the code via character-level permalinks, we can transform codebases into multi-dimensional sources of context explaining how any line of code came to be.”

"The future of software development is collaboration – both with other humans and AI agents – and Zed is pioneering the infrastructure to make that vision reality," said Sonya Huang, Partner at Sequoia Capital. "Their approach to contextual coding represents a fundamental shift in how developers will work with AI agents, and we're excited to support their mission to transform the development experience."

Built From the Ground Up for Collaboration

Unlike competitors who have forked Microsoft's VS Code and bolted on AI features, Zed was engineered from the ground up for collaboration. Built on a lightning-fast Rust codebase with GPUI, a GPU-accelerated UI framework created by the Zed team, the editor enables seamless interaction between humans and AI agents. Since going open-source in 2024, Zed has grown quickly, attracting 1,100 contributors and more than 150,000 active developers.

Learn more about Zed, their vision and the product by visiting: www.zed.dev.