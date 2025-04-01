Zema Global Strengthens Analytics Offering with Acquisition of cQuant.io

Zema Global, a leading provider of data management and analytics solutions for companies engaged in the energy, commodities and financial sectors, today announced the acquisition of cQuant.io, an industry leader in analytic solutions for energy and commodity companies. The acquisition, supported by Zema Global’s existing investor FTV Capital, marks a significant step in the company’s mission to deliver real-time, enterprise-grade insights that transform how energy and commodity firms operate.

Andrea Remyn Stone, CEO of Zema Global, said: “This is a pivotal moment for Zema Global and for our customers. By bringing cQuant.io into the fold, we are taking a major step toward delivering truly end-to-end data and analytics capabilities. Our combined offering will empower the energy and commodity sectors with the accuracy, speed, and intelligence needed to thrive in today’s dynamic environment.”

This strategic acquisition combines Zema Global’s enterprise data and curve management capabilities with cQuant.io’s advanced analytics platform, enabling customers to make faster, more accurate decisions in highly complex and volatile markets.

The businesses are uniquely complementary, with each providing high performance, cloud-native platforms now capable of spanning the full spectrum of data ingestion, valuation, forecasting, and portfolio optimization.

Under the terms of the agreement, David Leevan, former CEO of cQuant.io, will become President of Zema Global and lead the company’s expansion into advanced analytics. cQuant.io will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, branded as “A Zema Global Company.”

David Leevan, former CEO of cQuant.io and President of Zema Global, commented: “We’re incredibly excited to be joining forces with Zema Global. The combination of Zema Global’s market-leading data infrastructure with our analytics infrastructure is an incredibly powerful proposition for the market. We’re excited to offer clients a unified solution that meets their evolving needs - from data acquisition through to portfolio and risk optimization.”

Robert Anderson, partner at FTV Capital, commented: “This acquisition comes off the back of a shared vision between Zema Global and cQuant.io to fundamentally reshape the future of energy and commodities decision-making.” Brent Fierro, partner at FTV Capital, added: “We’re immensely proud to support this strategic acquisition, which positions the newly expanded organization as a clear market leader in data-driven insights and operational intelligence.”

The acquisition underscores Zema Global’s commitment to solving key challenges facing energy and commodities firms including growing data complexity and optimizing real-time decisions across global operations. Customers will benefit from enhanced interoperability, faster time-to-insight, and a seamless data-to-analytics workflow across asset classes and geographies.

With more than 200 clients worldwide, Zema Global’s footprint now includes an expanded global analytics team and increased depth in quantitative modeling, asset valuation, renewable forecasting, and hedge optimization. Zema Global and cQuant.io will continue to operate as closely aligned entities - investing in innovation, product development, and global support to deliver trusted, enterprise-grade solutions for the world’s most sophisticated market participants.

Massumi + Consoli and KPMG served as advisors to Zema Global and FTV Capital, and D.A. Davidson and Foley and Lardner LLP served as advisors to cQuant. Financial terms were not disclosed.