Zero Networks Raises $55M Series C to Usher in the “Era of the Defender”

Zero Networks, the cybersecurity company reclaiming microsegmentation to finally deliver on its promise, today announced it raised $55 million in Series C funding. The raise solidifies Zero Networks’ position at the forefront of the “Era of the Defender” – a paradigm shift in cybersecurity where the burden of effort no longer falls on defenders reacting to threats, but on attackers forced to confront proactive, identity- and network-driven controls.

The round was led by Highland Europe, with participation from existing investors F2 Venture Capital, PICO Venture Partners, Venrock and U.S. Venture Partners (USVP). This brings Zero Networks’ total funding to more than $100 million. Jacob Bernstein, Principal at Highland Europe, will join the company’s board of directors.

Since its Series B, Zero Networks has tripled its customer base, doubled headcount, and experienced more than 300% revenue growth – driven by growing enterprise urgency around stopping lateral movement and enforcing true zero trust controls. Lateral movement remains a defining tactic in the majority of ransomware and supply chain attacks, yet the absence of microsegmentation leaves most organizations dangerously exposed. Traditional tools focus on the perimeter, but once breached, attackers can move freely, often undetected for days or weeks. That’s exactly what Zero Networks was built to stop.

At the heart of Zero Networks’ approach is its radically simple microsegmentation solution. While microsegmentation has long been hailed as the gold standard for stopping lateral movement, it has historically been viewed as too complex to implement and scale. Zero Networks has changed that narrative with an agentless, automated solution that finally makes microsegmentation both effective and effortless – an achievement validated by record-breaking growth in 2024 and consistent five-star customer reviews.

This new investment fuels the company’s next phase of growth, including team expansion across sales and marketing, research and development, and customer support. Additionally, funding will be used to increase go-to-market investments in North America, EMEA, and APAC and support continued innovation in Zero Networks’ award-winning solutions.

“Microsegmentation has long been the crown jewel of network defense; praised for its effectiveness but abandoned because of its complexity,” said Benny Lakunishok, CEO and Co-Founder of Zero Networks. “This funding raise validates everything we’ve claimed since day one: that we can make segmentation simple, scalable, and powerful enough to contain ransomware and stop lateral movement at its source. It also opens up a massive opportunity for every network defender out there to stop playing catch-up and start taking control.”

While Zero Networks leads with modern microsegmentation, its full suite of offerings also includes Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Identity Least Privilege solutions, available on a unified platform. By anchoring enforcement in identity, Zero Networks’ patented, MFA-driven approach ensures least privilege access across all users, devices, and workloads to deliver zero trust that actually lives up to its name.

“Cybersecurity’s most promising but often misunderstood tool is microsegmentation,” said Jacob Bernstein, Principal at Highland Europe. “This technique is essential to proactive zero trust architecture that prevents attacks by design rather than merely responding to them. Since the early days of evaluating Zero Networks, it was incredibly clear that their customers don’t just like Zero – they love it. This is a testament to everyone from the founding team to their most recent hires at all levels, hand-picked to serve Zero’s customers and build innovative solutions. I look forward to working closely with Zero Networks, a company that I believe is going to achieve phenomenal success and enormous outcomes for its customers.”

Zero Networks will be at Black Hat USA from Aug. 6–7, 2025. Visit the team at Booth 2251. Can’t wait until August? Experience the ease of Zero’s microsegmentation solution via a virtual self-guided product tour.

To learn more about Zero Networks, visit zeronetworks.com.