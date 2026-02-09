Zoya Technologies Unveils ZoyeMed 3.0, an Edge-Native Autonomous AI Clinic, at WHX Dubai

ZoyeMed 3.0, an edge-native autonomous clinical terminal developed by Zoya Technologies, designed to support primary and acute care using on-device intelligence and multimodal sensing. The interface shown represents a neutral, multilingual system layer and does not display clinical data. (Photo: AETOSWire)

Zoya Technologies today unveiled ZoyeMed 3.0, an edge-native clinical terminal designed to deliver autonomous primary and acute care with humans in the loop. Presented at WHX Dubai 2026, the system combines on-device artificial intelligence, multimodal sensing, point-of-care testing, and longitudinal patient modeling to support high-fidelity diagnostics without reliance on continuous cloud connectivity.

ZoyeMed 3.0 represents a significant architectural shift from earlier generations of ZoyeMed systems. While previous versions established a dense clinical sensorium, version 3.0 introduces a closed-loop, edge-first architecture that separates real-time safety and triage from higher-order reasoning, enabling longitudinal modeling over time. This approach allows care delivery to remain functional in environments with limited bandwidth, staffing constraints, or intermittent connectivity.

Since 2025, Zoya Technologies has shipped 44 ZoyeMed 1.0 units, with deployments underway in Mexico as part of a broader multi-phase contract covering up to 300 units. In Colombia, the company has signed agreements for 64 units per year over a three-year period. The first ZoyeMed 3.0 unit has already been delivered to Bogotá in preparation for pilot deployment following the WHX Dubai unveiling.

Unlike telemedicine platforms or AI copilots layered onto existing hospital systems, ZoyeMed 3.0 is designed as physical healthcare infrastructure, integrating diagnostics, decision support, and follow-up into a compact, on-site clinical unit. The system is intended to reduce cognitive load on clinicians while extending access to consistent, protocol-driven care at scale.

“ZoyeMed 3.0 moves clinical intelligence closer to the patient,” said Dr. Syed Sabahat Azim, Chief Executive Officer of Zoya Technologies. “By operating at the edge, the system is designed to function reliably even when connectivity is limited, while building a longitudinal view of patient health over time.”

Following the WHX Dubai unveiling, Zoya Technologies plans staged deployments of ZoyeMed 3.0 across Latin America, the Middle East, and South Asia.