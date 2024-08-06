ZTE awarded Friendship Medal of Mongolia

ZTE was awarded the Friendship Medal of Mongolia in recognition of the company's social contributions in Mongolia, with the medal presented to ZTE Mongolia CEO Tuli Guer.

ZTE provides services to major mobile operators in Mongolia and has made important contributions to the construction of national communication infrastructure.

ZTE, as an active participant in Mongolia's One Billion Trees Campaign, together with its partners, has dedicated its resources to the afforestation efforts in Mongolia.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, was awarded the Friendship Medal of Mongolia in recognition of the company's social contributions in Mongolia. The medal was presented to ZTE Mongolia CEO, Tuli Guer. The Friendship Medal is one of the highest honours bestowed on foreigners by the Mongolian government. It is solely given to those who have contributed to strengthening the collaboration between their country and Mongolia through their efforts.

Chairman and CEO of the Communications Regulatory Commission (CRC) CHINZORIG Gonchig presents the Friendship Medal of Mongolia to ZTE Mongolia CEO, Tuli Guer.

ZTE provides services to major mobile operators in Mongolia and has made important contributions to the construction of national communication infrastructure, the national backbone network, the smart education network and the modernisation of railway communication systems. The company is also committed to contributing to Mongolia's communication infrastructure modernisation and digital transformation.

Guer said: "The Friendship Medal is a recognition of the efforts of our entire team – its achievements and merits. ZTE has been present in the Mongolian market for 20 years and we are pleased that not only our achievements in the field of telecoms have received high recognition, but also our contribution to the development of socially significant initiatives in Mongolia."

ZTE, an active participant in Mongolia's One Billion Trees Campaign, has dedicated its resources to the afforestation efforts in Mongolia. Together with its partners, ZTE aims to create natural barriers to block dust and debris and combat desertification. In addition, the company supports orphanages and disaster-affected children in local communities.