ZTE hosts ZTE Broadband User Congress 2025 in Mexico City, under theme: 'AI Boosting Broadband Benefits'

Xiao Ming, President of ZTE Overseas, delivered an opening speech.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, recently kicked off its 2025 Broadband User Congress in Mexico City, Mexico.

This year's congress, themed: "AI Boosting Broadband Benefits", brought together over 400 global ICT industry leaders, top telecoms operators, enterprise innovation pioneers and strategic partners to exchange insights on broadband innovations in the intelligent era.

The congress highlighted a series of AI-driven innovations, showcasing how AI is accelerating the evolution of next-generation broadband solutions and driving network intelligent transformation to new heights.

In the opening keynote, Xiao Ming, President of ZTE Overseas, emphasised that broadband is evolving from mere connectivity to intelligence, serving as the digital neurons system of modern society. He noted that today's users expect networks that are faster, smarter and more caring. Guided by this vision, ZTE is accelerating the shift towards intelligent broadband, empowering operators to enhance user experience, improve operational efficiency and unlock new growth opportunities.

Ming further outlined ZTE's strategic roadmap, positioning enhanced network experience as the foundation, optimised user interaction as the catalyst and expanded scenario value as the vision. Through integrating AI-powered smart home solutions, advanced networking and intelligent operations, ZTE aims to help global partners achieve new levels of business excellence and sustainable growth.

"On the journey from 'connectivity provider' to 'intelligence creator', ZTE will continue to collaborate with global partners to co-build a sustainable, intelligent world driven by openness, collaboration and shared success," Ming concluded.

A key highlight of the conference was the panel discussion session: "Winning the Fibre Race: Are Operators Truly Capturing the Rewards?" which gathered senior leaders from telecoms, enterprises and digital ecosystems to explore how fibre drives growth.

Meanwhile, three dedicated exhibition zones showcased ZTE's latest innovations in AI×Optical Network, AI Ecosystem and Sports Innovation, offering visitors a comprehensive view of ZTE's cutting-edge technologies and real-world applications.