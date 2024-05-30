ZTE launches next-generation 4K high-performance Al-SR STB

ZTE's 4K high-performance Al-SR STB.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of integrated ICT solutions, has launched the B866V6N, a next-generation 4K high-performance set-top box (STB) that supports AI Super Resolution (AI-SR), at BroadcastAsia 2024 in Singapore.

This product achieves a qualitative leap in image processing capabilities, enabling users to enjoy UHD videos, smoother games and a vast array of smart applications as an unprecedentedly intelligent, convenient and entertaining life experience.

The product is also comprehensively upgraded in terms of processing speed and environmental friendliness to help operators rapidly develop services and enhance user loyalty.

The B866V6N is a next-generation S905X5M System on a Chip (SOC) based 4K STB, featuring the Cortex-A55 quad-core architecture. Compared to the previous-generation 4K STB, this product boasts a processing capability of up to 30 000 Dhrystone Million Instructions Per Second (DMIPS), a 29% faster processing speed and a 50% reduction in power consumption, ensuring an unparalleled user experience. In addition, the product expands various scenarios for end-users:

Cinema-level visual experience: With support for advanced technologies like AI picture quality (AI-PQ), AI-SR and high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) 2.1a, the product elevates video resolution from standard 1080p HD to 4K UHD. Users can enjoy clearer and more detailed images when streaming content, akin to having a cinematic visual feast.

Immersive gaming experience: Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate the product's ability to enhance the clarity and detail of game images, along with improving the refresh rate during gameplay. This delivers a more realistic, smoother gaming experience, providing an immersive feel.

Smart home control centre: With support for the Matter over Thread protocol, the product serves as a smart home control centre, enabling uniform management and control of intelligent internet of things (IOT) devices in the home. By breaking down barriers between different ecosystems and ensuring interoperability among a wide variety of smart home devices, the product offers users a more convenient and comfortable living and entertainment experience.

As a world-leading provider of home media terminals, ZTE is committed to developing and delivering high-quality products. Moving forward, ZTE will further deepen co-operation with global operators to explore new product types, aiming to develop premium home terminals and contribute to the advancement of smart homes.